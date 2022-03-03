GlobalData : Can Web 3.0 Unlock Decentralized and Intelligent Internet?

Web 3.0 enables the free and transparent flow of data and value over the Internet in a decentralized manner that is controlled by users. It has the potential to address the most common challenges of the current Internet era such as data privacy and ownership to create a new version of the creators' economy, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Web 1.0 marked the birth of desktop browsers and data storage applications where content was derived from the server's file system. Its applications were limited to use for e-commerce websites and advertising brick and mortar businesses.

Kiran Raj, Principal Disruptive Tech Analyst at GlobalData, says: "Web 2.0 ushered in social networks, 'mobile-first' applications, cloud computing, web applications, video sharing sites, microblogs, podcasts, content hosting services, among many others. The content is dynamic and responsive to users."

GlobalData's future tech series report, "Internet's Next Revolution: Can Web 3.0 Unlock Decentralized and Intelligent Internet?" reveals that key principles like decentralized data networks and digital assets or tokens on permission less blockchains will be complemented with enabling technologies like AI, edge computing, and AR/VR to target user-centric services in web 3.0.

