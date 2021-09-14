Log in
GlobalData : China, Japan at forefront of APAC deal activity growth in August 2021, finds GlobalData

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
14 Sep 2021
China, Japan at forefront of APAC deal activity growth in August 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Deal activity (mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), and venture capital (VC) financing deals) across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region reported growth for the third consecutive month in August, led by M&A deals. The growth was primarily driven by China and Japan, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

A total of 1,319 deals were announced in APAC during August 2021, which is a growth of 7.6% over the 1,226 deals announced during the previous month.

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database revealed that the deal volume during the month was higher than the monthly average level of Q1 and Q2 2021.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Deal activity in the region remained inconsistent ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started playing havoc with markets. However, the recent months have seen an uptick as vaccination progresses across the key APAC markets, which could be a positive sign. In fact, August marks the third consecutive month of growth following two months (April and May) of decline in deal activity.'

The growth was primarily driven by key APAC markets such as China and Japan, which witnessed deal volume growing from 419 and 102 in July to 528 and 116 in August, respectively. Other key markets that also contributed to the region's overall volume growth included Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore.

However, markets such as Australia, South Korea and India witnessed decline in deal activity by 18.5%, 13% and 2.6%, respectively.

The number of M&A and venture financing deals grew by 9.2% and 9%, respectively while private equity deals volume declined by 21.7% in August compared to the previous month.

Mr Bose concludes: 'Despite the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming large and slow economic recovery, VC investors seem to be reposing faith in the APAC deal ecosystem. The region's deal activity seems to be better off compared to other regions. While Europe registered a decline in deal activity in August, all other regions managed to register growth, of which APAC registered the highest growth.

'How long this growth can continue will depend on how successful the region's governments are in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and fueling a sustained economic turnaround.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,2x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 1 782 M 2 467 M 2 468 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 510,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.62%2 467
S&P GLOBAL INC.36.71%108 257
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.69%59 092
RELX PLC22.12%58 437
MSCI INC.44.06%53 031
EQUIFAX INC.41.50%33 365