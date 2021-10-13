Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : China to witness significant midstream project starts in Asia by 2025, says GlobalData

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 Oct 2021
China to witness significant midstream project starts in Asia by 2025, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

China is expected to commence the operations of 70 midstream oil and gas projects from 2021 to 2025, accounting for about 21% of the total upcoming midstream project starts in Asia by 2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, 'Global Midstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-2025 - Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts' reveals that out of 70 projects expected to commence operations in China, LNG regasification projects would be at 28, liquids storage would be at 20, transmission pipelines at 15, UGS at six and one would be a gas processing project.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "China is one of the largest oil and gas consuming nations, and a leading importer of LNG globally. As a result, the country continues to witness strong growth in the midstream sector, especially in the LNG regasification and storage segments."

GlobalData notes that liquids storage projects would constitute around 29% of all midstream projects' starts in China during the period 2021 to 2025. Among the upcoming liquids storage projects, the Zhoushan V Expansion project leads with a storage capacity of 131.94 million barrels and costing US$5,145.7m. The project is presently in the feasibility stage and is expected to start operations in 2025.

Among the transmission pipelines, Power Of Siberia 1 (China Section-II) gas pipeline project leads with a length of 1,509 km and costing US$4,268mn. The project is presently in the construction stage and is expected to start operations in 2025.

In the gas storage segment, the Liaohelei 61 project dominates with a gas processing capacity of 406.1 billion cubic feet (bcf). China National Petroleum Corp is the operator and 50% equity holder of the project, which is expected to start operations by 2022. Jidong II and Jidong I are the other major projects that collectively account for 146 bcf of gas processing capacity expected to become operational during 2021 to 2025.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
08:12aGLOBALDATA : GlobalFoundries' IPO will not soothe semiconductor shortage, says GlobalData
PU
08:12aGLOBALDATA : Nissan ready for next-gen vehicle manufacturing with intelligent factory in J..
PU
08:12aGLOBALDATA : Arcutis may face challenges when marketing roflumilast despite commercial adv..
PU
08:12aGLOBALDATA : China to witness significant midstream project starts in Asia by 2025, says G..
PU
12:12aGLOBALDATA : India looks to enhance naval warfare synergies with Quad during Malabar-21 to..
PU
12:12aGLOBALDATA : Card payments in Taiwan to grow by 15.2% in 2021, says GlobalData
PU
12:12aGLOBALDATA : AbbVie likely to retain key position in axial spondyloarthritis digital marke..
PU
10/12GLOBALDATA : Russia to dominate FSU's gas processing capacity additions by 2025, says Glob..
PU
10/12GLOBALDATA : UK SMEs value sustainability but not when it comes to choosing insurers, says..
PU
10/12GLOBALDATA : TUI's 'workation' packages meet growing trend to combine travel with remote w..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 286 M 2 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 425,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC4.40%2 286
S&P GLOBAL INC.31.01%103 740
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION36.25%57 183
RELX PLC19.94%56 379
MSCI INC.33.31%49 074
EQUIFAX INC.33.59%31 145