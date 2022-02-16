Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
GlobalData : Cisco's acquisition of Splunk sets the tone for more cybersecurity M&As in 2022, says GlobalData

02/16/2022 | 06:46am EST
16 Feb 2022
Cisco's acquisition of Splunk sets the tone for more cybersecurity M&As in 2022, says GlobalData Posted in Thematic Research

Following the news that cybersecurity company Splunk was acquired by Cisco;

Sapana Maheria, Practice Head of Thematic Research at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

"Cisco's acquisition shows us that cybersecurity will continue to be a key driver of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2022. This deal was predicted by GlobalData back in January 2021 in its report 'M&A in TMT - 2020 Themes', which noted that the security software market was ripe for deals-especially those targeting companies in the behavioral analytics space.

"Following the acquisition, Cisco is expected to gain a dominant position in the enterprise security market. Splunk is ranked fifth out of 45 companies in GlobalData's thematic scorecard for application software. The scorecard ranks companies based on their leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to the industry-generating a leading indicator of future performance. Further, Splunk has a score of 5 (out of 5) in the cybersecurity theme, which suggests that it holds dominant position in this theme.".

Meheria continues: "In its latest report, 'Global M&A Deals in 2021 - Top Themes by Sector', GlobalData has noted that cybersecurity was one of the biggest themes driving M&As in 2021. Thematic analysis of the top 20 deals in 2021 reveals that cybersecurity was the second most popular theme."

Meheria adds: "The cybersecurity trend will continue in 2022, as the digital transformation of many businesses, driven in part by the impact of COVID-19 and the new hybrid working environment, has created multiple avenues for cybersecurity breaches and attacks.

"Drowning in a flood of security alerts, organizations struggle to discern real threats from harmless anomalous patterns. In many cases, IT managers fail to detect an actual breach for days, weeks, or even longer. Behavioral analytics uses several different techniques, including machine learning, to comb through large volumes of data to identify attacks more accurately."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 11:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 1 546 M 2 092 M 2 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 310,00 GBX
Average target price 1 700,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-8.07%2 092
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-19.33%92 913
RELX PLC-5.29%59 570
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-14.34%49 702
MSCI, INC.-10.82%44 403
EQUIFAX INC.-24.53%27 073