  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlobalData Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

GlobalData : Crypto.com $700 million sponsorship deal with Lakers is a ‘coming of age' for the sector, says GlobalData

11/17/2021
17 Nov 2021
Crypto.com $700 million sponsorship deal with Lakers is a 'coming of age' for the sector, says GlobalData Posted in Sport

Following today's news (Wednesday, November 17) that Crypto.com has taken on the title sponsorship of the iconic Staples Center in Los Angeles;

Conrad Wiacek, Head of Sport Analysis at GloblaData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

"The rate and size of cryptocurrency partnerships in the sport sector is simply impressive. Crypto firms are taking on significant partnerships with iconic properties for vast fees, and Crypto.com's $700 million deal to become title sponsor for one of the most iconic arenas in US sports, as well as partnerships with the LA Lakers and LA Kings, just reinforces that crypto and blockchain companies will be the most significant growth area for sports sponsorships over the next decade.

"Crypto.com now joins FTX as a title sponsor in the NBA - to add to its sponsorship of Formula One and UFC - while the NFL's New England Patriots has just announced a partnership with fan token site Socios, a first for the NFL.

"With the legalization of sports betting across much of the US adding another sector to the sponsorship landscape, Cryptocurrency firms such as Crypto.com have moved quickly to secure iconic properties on long-term deals."

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2021 61,0 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,0x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 1 628 M 2 188 M 2 188 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales 2022 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 380,00 GBX
Average target price 1 723,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC1.10%2 180
S&P GLOBAL INC.39.71%110 629
RELX PLC30.54%61 095
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.49%58 582
MSCI INC.51.20%54 493
EQUIFAX INC.51.05%34 450