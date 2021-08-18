Log in
GlobalData : Deal-making activity in the travel & tourism sector declined by 6.8% during July 2021, finds GlobalData

08/18/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
18 Aug 2021
Deal-making activity in the travel & tourism sector declined by 6.8% during July 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Travel & Tourism

A total of 69 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during July 2021, which is a decline of 6.8% over 74 deals announced during the previous month, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector still remains inconsistent. While June showed some signs of recovery following a decline during the past few months, the rebound in deal activity could not be sustained for long with July again reversing the trend. This could be attributed to prevailing travel restrictions and unfavorable market conditions for the sector in some countries.'

The announcement of private equity and M&A deals decreased by 58.3% and 4.7% during July compared to the previous month, respectively, while the number of venture financing deals registered a growth of 21.1%.

Deal activity remained at the same level in key markets such as the US, the UK and China, while India and Australia witnessed an improvement in deal activity. Meanwhile, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands experienced a decline in deal activity in July as compared to last month.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
