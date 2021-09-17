Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : DefendTex joins the race for autonomous solutions with its portable drones at DSEI, says GlobalData

09/17/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
17 Sep 2021
DefendTex joins the race for autonomous solutions with its portable drones at DSEI, says GlobalData Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

Among the 25 exhibitors at the Australia pavilion at DSEI, DefendTex Military Products showcased its Drone40, a swarm capable nano UAS that can operate as a grenade. Due to its portability, the platform was accelerated into service from the testing and evaluation phase.

The drone is controlled by an end-user smart device and can function as an autonomous loitering grenade munition, allowing the user to make more informed decisions.

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, expects drone swarm technology will become a key defense trend as the proliferation of the technology increases, which the company explores in its latest thematic report, 'Drones in Aerospace and Defense - Thematic Research'.

Vera Lin, Aerospace, Defense and Security Associate at GlobalData, comments: 'The US and the UK are target export markets for Australian defense firms including DefendTex. The UK's decision to leave the EU is a great opportunity for Australian companies to showcase their products to British military buyers. The nano UAS is suitable for combat infantry applications and in reconnaissance roles in the littoral environment. If the British Army was to continue using the Drone40, it would be the second Nano drone in service after the Black Hornet UAV from FLIR.'

DefendTex's Drone40 can either be hand-launched or via a 40mm grenade launcher, being able to fit into a soldier's webbing and is currently in use with the Australian Defence Force and has also been deployed by the British Armed Forces in Mali as part of Operation Newcombe in 2019.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 17:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:22pGLOBALDATA : Improbable capitalizes on transition to virtual training during pan..
PU
01:22pGLOBALDATA : Global nickel production to recover by 6.8% in 2021, supported by I..
PU
01:22pGLOBALDATA : Amazon's sentiments skyrocket in Q3 2021 driven by innovative offer..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Thailand plant-based meat substitutes market to grow at 9.2% CAGR t..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Samsung steps up hiring, focuses on DTC and semiconductor technolog..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Australia to join elite list of nuclear-powered submarine operating..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Discussions around Afghanistan by businesses rise 16% in H1 2021 on..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Global military recruitment problems poised to be overcome with unm..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Global food prices hike could drive consumers away from restaurant ..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Bud Light Next will appeal to third of US population focused on fit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 755 M 2 414 M 2 413 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales 2022 8,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 487,50 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.97%2 418
S&P GLOBAL INC.38.12%109 372
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.69%58 499
RELX PLC22.62%58 385
MSCI INC.46.05%53 765
EQUIFAX INC.41.63%33 383