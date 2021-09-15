Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Despite bumetanide failure, promise remains in autism market, says GlobalData

09/15/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15 Sep 2021
Despite bumetanide failure, promise remains in autism market, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

Servier and Neurochlore have recently announced that, following a lack of efficacy in two Phase III trials of bumetanide for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in adolescents, they would be terminating these trials early. These results are particularly disappointing given the promise bumetanide had shown in an earlier Phase IIb trial, and because there is a large unmet need for treatments for the core symptoms of ASD, says GlobalData. The leadng data and analytics company notes that currently, the only FDA-approved drugs for autism are the atypical antipsychotics, which aim to treat the associated symptom of irritability.

The large unmet need for a treatment for ASD is reflected in a diverse pipeline, with numerous companies recognizing the market potential for such a product. GlobalData's proprietary database shows that the autism pipeline consists of 47 drugs spanning all stages of development, including two drugs in Phase III, five drugs in Phase II, and five drugs in Phase I development.

Philippa Salter, Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'There are a variety of drug types in the autism pipeline, such as small molecules, antibodies, and cell therapies, as well as a wide variety of mechanisms of action reflecting the heterogenous nature of the disease. Some of the common targets in the autism pipeline include the glutamate NMDA receptor and the gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptor.'

The most advanced pipeline drug is Curemark's CM-AT, an enzyme replacement therapy that addresses the digestive problems suffered by a large portion of autistic children.

Salter adds: 'CM-AT received fast track designation from the FDA in 2010, and in a Phase III trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in core and non-core symptoms of autism in the preschool subpopulation when compared to placebo, giving it the potential to become the first treatment approved for the core symptoms of ASD.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Collaboration and communications tech to continue to thrive with hy..
PU
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Hybrid vehicle technology at DSEI shows potential for near-term fle..
PU
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Israel Aerospace Industries has potential to capture growing UGV ma..
PU
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Despite bumetanide failure, promise remains in autism market, says ..
PU
05:12aGLOBALDATA : Top three soft drinks trends established post-COVID-19 in Southeast..
PU
05:12aGLOBALDATA : Singapore government initiatives to aid medical devices market grow..
PU
05:12aGLOBALDATA : Card payments in South Korea to reach US$1.2 trillion in 2025, says..
PU
09/14GLOBALDATA : IPhone 13 will continue the 5G supercycle for Apple, according to G..
PU
09/14GLOBALDATA : RSV prophylactic population to reach over 15.64 million by 2030 in ..
PU
09/14GLOBALDATA : Lumo's low-cost rail launch meets budget and environmental concerns
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,9x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 1 746 M 2 418 M 2 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales 2022 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 480,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.42%2 418
S&P GLOBAL INC.37.37%108 779
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.32%58 844
RELX PLC22.40%58 588
MSCI INC.46.30%53 857
EQUIFAX INC.42.01%33 366