GlobalData : Diagnosed incident cases of neuroendocrine tumors in 8MM set to surpass 133,000 in 2030

The burden of diagnosed neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.37% from an estimated 108,000 cases in 2020 to 133,000 in 2030 in the eight major markets (8MM*), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, 'Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs): Epidemiology Forecast to 2030', reveals that the increase is attributed to the underlying demographic changes in the respective markets, and improvement in imaging tools used in diagnosis.

In the 8MM, China accounts for approximately 36% of all diagnosed incident cases due to its large population. In the five European markets (5EU), the UK accounts for the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of NETs with approximately 6,200 cases and 24% of all 5EU diagnosed incident cases of NETs.

Ana Fernandez Menjivar, MSc DLSHTM, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments: 'An increase in the diagnosed incidence of NETs has been reported worldwide. The reason for this rise is not completely understood, but is most likely due to increased physician awareness, improvements in diagnostic imaging tests used and increased use of these tools. Incidental diagnosis is also a factor as NETs may be diagnosed during routine screenings for an unrelated caused such a colonoscopy, MRI or endoscopy.

'An increase in incidental diagnosis could lead to more NET cases being diagnosed at earlier stages and identification of less aggressive indolent tumors that may not have been diagnosed otherwise.'

*8MM: The US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), Japan, and urban China.