Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Diagnosed incident cases of neuroendocrine tumors in 8MM set to surpass 133,000 in 2030

09/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09 Sep 2021
Diagnosed incident cases of neuroendocrine tumors in 8MM set to surpass 133,000 in 2030 Posted in Pharma

The burden of diagnosed neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.37% from an estimated 108,000 cases in 2020 to 133,000 in 2030 in the eight major markets (8MM*), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, 'Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs): Epidemiology Forecast to 2030', reveals that the increase is attributed to the underlying demographic changes in the respective markets, and improvement in imaging tools used in diagnosis.

In the 8MM, China accounts for approximately 36% of all diagnosed incident cases due to its large population. In the five European markets (5EU), the UK accounts for the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of NETs with approximately 6,200 cases and 24% of all 5EU diagnosed incident cases of NETs.

Ana Fernandez Menjivar, MSc DLSHTM, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments: 'An increase in the diagnosed incidence of NETs has been reported worldwide. The reason for this rise is not completely understood, but is most likely due to increased physician awareness, improvements in diagnostic imaging tests used and increased use of these tools. Incidental diagnosis is also a factor as NETs may be diagnosed during routine screenings for an unrelated caused such a colonoscopy, MRI or endoscopy.

'An increase in incidental diagnosis could lead to more NET cases being diagnosed at earlier stages and identification of less aggressive indolent tumors that may not have been diagnosed otherwise.'

*8MM: The US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), Japan, and urban China.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 17:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:02pGLOBALDATA : Burger King's celebrity endorsements will promote its natural rebra..
PU
01:02pGLOBALDATA : McDonald's McPlant burger will see success with UK's non-meat eater..
PU
01:02pGLOBALDATA : Diagnosed incident cases of neuroendocrine tumors in 8MM set to sur..
PU
01:02pGLOBALDATA : Drug developers recent interest in targeting CHE could boost better..
PU
05:02aGLOBALDATA : Hyundai aims to re-energize commercial vehicle market with hydrogen..
PU
05:02aGLOBALDATA : Non-fungible tokens find favor in multiple industries to reverse bu..
PU
05:02aGLOBALDATA : Ono Pharma Braftovi approval in South Korea will strengthen oncolog..
PU
02:45aGLOBALDATA : to Buy IHS Markit's Life Sciences Unit
MT
09/09GlobalData Plc agreed to acquire Life Sciences business from IHS Markit Ltd..
CI
09/08GLOBALDATA : Interconnectivity key to powering smart hospitals
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 841 M 2 547 M 2 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,85x
EV / Sales 2022 9,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 560,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.29%2 530
S&P GLOBAL INC.37.08%108 543
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION45.10%59 034
RELX PLC22.90%58 390
MSCI INC.47.62%54 344
EQUIFAX INC.42.19%33 575