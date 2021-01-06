Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Digital passes to boost consumer confidence by enhancing efficiency, safety and data privacy, says GlobalData

01/06/2021 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06 Jan 2021
Digital passes to boost consumer confidence by enhancing efficiency, safety and data privacy, says GlobalData Posted in Travel & Tourism

Amidst COVID-19, several stakeholders of the travel and tourism industry are exploring the option of digital passes and health certificates which include destinations, airlines and associations like International Air Transport Association (IATA). These digital passes and certificates intend to lower the risk of COVID-19 infection by providing accurate health status (in terms of COVID-19) details of passengers, says GlobalData, a leading research and consulting company.

Since May 2020, Singapore has been testing ICC AOKpass, which is a health certificate that can be shown and verified digitally. It is backed by International SOS (a health and security services company headquartered in Singapore), International Chamber of Commerce and AOKpass Pte. Ltd. Now, passengers travelling to Singapore can use the ICC AOKpass mobile app to show their COVID-19 test results. In line with this, all travellers from Indonesia and Malaysia can make use of the facility that will be made available to other international travellers in a phased manner.

AOKpass is also being used on flights between Abu Dhabi and Karachi/ Islamabad as well as Rome and New York City/Atlanta. Another similar digital pass, CommonPass has been tested on flights between New York and London. IATA is also working on a 'Travel Pass'.

Animesh Kumar, Director of Travel & Tourism and Automotive Consulting at GlobalData, comments: ''Digital passes help passengers prove that they adhere to the health entry requirements of their destination and enhance the safety of international travellers. Since these can be stored in and used through a mobile application, they are easy to use. The app securely stores and authenticates the negative COVID-19 PCR test results. The passes can also facilitate faster clearances if airports have dedicated immigration counters, similar to Changi Airport in Singapore.'

There is an urgent need for a framework that brings the passengers, testing labs, local authorities, airlines and immigration authorities on a common platform and such digital passes/certificates can facilitate that. The use of QR codes, blockchain and decentralized data ensures data accuracy as well as privacy. Once such passes are made available on a large scale, it would eliminate the need and use of paper certificates, which slow down the process and can also open the doors for potential test result frauds.

Kumar concludes: 'Digital health passes would help in boosting the consumers' confidence as they would enhance efficiency, safety, security as well as data privacy and reduce the risks of in-flight infections. There is also a potential for expanding the use of such digital passes for domestic travel as well as entry in concerts and stadiums.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 13:55:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Digital passes to boost consumer confidence by enhancing efficiency..
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Topps enters England lockdown with healthy balance sheet
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Asia witnessed highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2..
PU
12:50aGLOBALDATA : Communication and collaboration software market value in Malaysia r..
PU
12:50aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 vaccine key conversation driver for Pfizer among Twitter i..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : Aldi doubles down on British suppliers following strong Christmas r..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : Swift adoption of new channel opportunities leaves Morrisons in goo..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : Next continues to demonstrate its agility
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : China holds key to the future success of Stellantis, says GlobalDat..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : FCA and PSA merger to overcome gaps in product portfolio and geogra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 86,1x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 1 610 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 535,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 365,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.00%2 192
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.09%79 025
RELX PLC1.37%47 620
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.13%40 631
EQUIFAX INC.-1.54%23 098
WOLTERS KLUWER0.90%22 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ