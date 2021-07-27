Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : ESG discussions up in H1 2021, but social and governance discussions lag, says GlobalData

07/27/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
27 Jul 2021
ESG discussions up in H1 2021, but social and governance discussions lag, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

According to the Filing Analytics platform by GlobalData, corporates broadly discuss the 'E' in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), but the 'G' and 'S' are lacking. The leading data and analytics company notes, while overall ESG mentions rose 40% in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020, companies mentioned sustainability key phrases such as the 'environment', 'climate change' and 'carbon emissions' in their company filings much more often compared to key words such as 'social', 'governance', 'diversity and inclusion', or 'workplace diversity' in 2021.

Rinaldo Pereira, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Companies are not shying away from social issues. Mentions of ESG key words rose drastically in 2020, compared to 2019, due to the rise in discussions around health and safety. Looking at 2021, the focus seems to be on environmental aspects, driven by investor pressure, the COVID-19 pandemic and changing consumer attitudes.'

According to GlobalData, ESG will be the most impactful theme over the next decade. Yet, a survey by GlobalData revealed that only 40%* of respondents believe that their company has changed behavior over the past 12 months to achieve sustainability goals. What's more, only 17%* of respondents believe that their business is fully committed to sustainability.

Pereira notes: 'The pandemic has shown the need for socially focused investment, and jobs around ESG have shown promising signs in 2021. ESG-related job postings are up five fold in July 2021 compared to 2020.

'Themes such as workplace diversity continue lagging behind environmental issues in 2021. Companies continue to be sceptical of sustainability risks. However, firms involved in clearer social and governance initiatives and discussions are likely to turn the heads of investors.'

* Six polls were conducted online between the first week of April and the third week of June 2021. They ran on Verdict, GlobalData's network of B2B websites that captured overall traffic of 49 million users in the period from 30 June 2020 to 1 July 2021. Poll participants are professionals from more than 30 industries. In total, the six polls received 2,341 responses distributed unequally between each of the polls.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:53pGLOBALDATA : ESG discussions up in H1 2021, but social and governance discussion..
PU
09:50aGLOBALDATA : Extra Space Storage doubles hiring activity in 2021, with focus on ..
PU
09:50aGLOBALDATA : Barclays and Goldman Sachs were top M&A financial advisers by value..
PU
09:50aGLOBALDATA : Billion-dollar VC funding deals did not attract investor attention ..
PU
01:50aGLOBALDATA : Fiber broadband to drive China fixed broadband services market thro..
PU
07/26GLOBALDATA : No clear future roadmap by Ford for India, says GlobalData
PU
07/26GLOBALDATA : Latham & Watkins and Vinson & Elkins were top M&A legal advisers by..
PU
07/26GLOBALDATA : CARMAT has potential to become significant player in total heart fa..
PU
07/26GLOBALDATA : Malaysia to lead global offshore natural gas production from upcomi..
PU
07/26GLOBALDATA : H1 Profit Grows as Revenue Rises, Expenses Decline
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2021 40,8 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,0x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 1 947 M 2 691 M 2 702 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,50 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9 514%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC20.88%2 691
S&P GLOBAL INC.25.76%99 582
RELX PLC13.36%54 126
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION26.09%51 930
MSCI INC.28.97%47 467
EQUIFAX INC.32.29%31 082