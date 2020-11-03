Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Electric vehicle line-up expansion offers Mitsubishi significant opportunities in near-term, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:10am EST
03 Nov 2020
Electric vehicle line-up expansion offers Mitsubishi significant opportunities in near-term, says GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Following the news that Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors plans to add more than five new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) to its product line-up starting this year;

Bakar Sadik Agwan, Senior Automotive Consulting Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Mitsubishi Motors is one of the prominent and experienced players in the electric vehicle (EV) market with strong manufacturing capabilities across BEV, PHEV and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The company's announcement of launching new BEV and PHEV models does not come as a surprise, as the company has been for long concentrating on EVs rather than the conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.

'The move follows various recent developments in 2020. Mitsubishi has rolled out its Environmental Plan for the next 30 years, which aims at net-zero CO2 emission by 2050. The company aims to reduce CO2 emission from its new cars by 40% and raise EV proportion in total sales to 50% by 2030. This requires Mitsubishi to phase out the existing vehicles and add new ones to the line-up. Furthermore, the company's new mid-term business plan, which runs through fiscal year 2022 and makes major structural reforms to cut costs and increase operating efficiency, has EVs at its center. In addition, the company plans to strengthen its line-up of eco-friendly models across SUV, pickup, MPV and mini-cars segment.

'By concentrating on the EVs, Mitsubishi Motors is heading in the right direction as the company's traditional internal combustion engine vehicles have been facing low uptake globally due to neck-and-neck completion, resulting in major revenue loss. In addition, the closure of its legacy SUV 'Pajero' production plant in Japan is a major step to realign its automotive business. Mitsubishi is anticipated to be benefited by the major electrification targets set by governments in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, China plans 100% new vehicle sales to be eco-friendly by 2035. Similarly, Thailand and Indonesia are also in race to increase EV adoption. Growing regional governments' focus on electrification will offer major opportunities to Mitsubishi in the near-to long-term.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 08:09:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
03:10aGLOBALDATA : Electric vehicle line-up expansion offers Mitsubishi significant op..
PU
10/30GLOBALDATA : Sullivan & Cromwell and White & Case were top M&A legal advisers by..
PU
10/30GLOBALDATA : JP Morgan and PwC were top M&A financial advisers by value and volu..
PU
10/30GLOBALDATA : Strong demand for ventilators drove robust growth for manufacturers..
PU
10/30GLOBALDATA : Hino, Traton e-mobility joint venture to boost global electric comm..
PU
10/29GLOBALDATA : Kirkland & Ellis was top M&A legal adviser in global TMT sector for..
PU
10/29GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser in global TMT sector fo..
PU
10/29GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs and PwC were top M&A financial advisers by value and ..
PU
10/29GLOBALDATA : Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal ..
PU
10/29GLOBALDATA : White & Case and Veirano Advogados were top M&A legal advisers by v..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 182 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,1x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 1 870 M 2 412 M 2 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 585,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,28%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC22.87%2 412
S&P GLOBAL INC.20.10%77 649
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.51%38 652
RELX PLC-17.69%38 099
WOLTERS KLUWER9.41%21 367
EQUIFAX INC.1.23%16 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group