Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-01-23 am EST
1320.00 GBX   +2.72%
02:27aGlobaldata : Venture capital investment in China startups nosedives 46.4% in 2022, reveals GlobalData
PU
02:27aGlobaldata : Electric vehicles discussions in APAC region up by 28% YoY in 2022, finds GlobalData
PU
01/17Globaldata : Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's search engine leadership, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Electric vehicles discussions in APAC region up by 28% YoY in 2022, finds GlobalData

01/24/2023 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24 Jan, 2023 Electric vehicles discussions in APAC region up by 28% YoY in 2022, finds GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

Amid the surging gas prices and energy shortages companies continue their efforts to enter the electric vehicles (EVs) market. EV is considered the next big environment, social, and governance (ESG) investment. These zero-emission vehicles are thought to be the transportation of the future and can aid in global decarbonization. Against the backdrop, discussions around EVs in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region grew 28% year-on-year (YoY) in 2022, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics Database shows that the top five APAC countries with electric vehicle discussions are India (320), China (154), followed by Australia (128), Hong Kong (124), Taiwan (99), and Japan (68).

Misa Singh, Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Along with EVs, the discussion around EV-related infrastructure is also picking pace, as companies are concerned about the charging infrastructure. There is heavy investment in battery manufacturing as the demand for lithium-ion batteries is on the rise due to the growth in EVs. Furthermore, companies are looking forward to hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HFCEV)."

India-based Mahindra and Mahindra is betting big on EVs. The company's ambitious R&D facility Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai is hiring 900 engineers to develop new electric product capabilities and strengthen EV skills. The company plans to have a lineup of five electric SUVs by 2026-2027-four ground-up EVs while the fifth one will be XUV4OO, the electrified and the larger version of the XUV3OO.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings, a Beijing-based automotive retail and services company, mentioned that the group's sales volume of EVs increased by 54% in the first half of 2022. XPeng Inc, a China-based smart EV company, discussed the delivery of 98,553 EVs during the first three quarters of 2022, a growth of 75% from the same period last year.

Viva Energy Australia Group believes that hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HFCEV) are a growing market with strong long-term growth potential for heavy vehicles.

Hong Kong-based CLP Holdings discussed a joint venture with the manufacturer of smart equipment Qingdao TGOOD Electric Company for launching electric vehicle charging networks.

Gogoro, a Taiwan company says that the company and the company's vehicle partners' market shares increased, and in the first nine months of 2022, accounted for 92.4% of all sales of electric vehicles.

Japanese automobile giant Suzuki Motor Corp is investing $100 million in EVs and battery manufacturing. By 2025, the company also intends to launch EVs in India.

Singh concludes: "EVs are progressively taking the lead in driving the automobile industry's development in the current era of innovation. Companies are investing in this climate-friendly technology as they are cost-effective and reduce energy consumption and emission."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:27aGlobaldata : Venture capital investment in China startups nosedives 46.4% in 2022, reveals..
PU
02:27aGlobaldata : Electric vehicles discussions in APAC region up by 28% YoY in 2022, finds Glo..
PU
01/17Globaldata : Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's s..
PU
01/12Globaldata : Western companies to play key role in improving cardiovascular disease manage..
PU
01/11Globaldata : Shell leads global long-term LNG contracted capacity signed among purchasing ..
PU
01/11Globaldata : BigBasket's move to enter into offline retail to widen its customer base in I..
PU
01/10FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.4% Amid World Bank Recession Warning
DJ
01/10BOE Could Start Cutting the Bank Rate in 4Q 2023, Says UBS
DJ
01/10Retail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
01/10January 2033 Gilt Looks Less Attractive Ahead of Auction
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2022 40,8 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
Net Debt 2022 271 M 335 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,7x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 1 484 M 1 836 M 1 836 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 320,00 GBX
Average target price 1 825,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC12.34%1 836
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.89%120 794
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.70%56 479
RELX PLC4.11%56 194
MSCI, INC.10.71%41 177
EQUIFAX INC.14.58%27 200