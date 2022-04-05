Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance will become a leader in the heart failure market following EU approval, says GlobalData

04/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
05 Apr 2022
Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance will become a leader in the heart failure market following EU approval, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

With Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim (BI)'s Jardiance now approved to address both indications of heart failure (HF), GlobalData expects the drug to become a leading Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2-Inhibitor (*SGLT2-I) in the HF market. The leading data and analytics company notes that Jardiance could potentially overtake AstraZeneca's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) as the leading HF therapy and will continue to be a leading therapeutic for patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and HF.

Akash Patel, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Having previously gained a label expansion for Jardiance to treat HF in the US, Lilly and BI have now achieved approval in the EU to treat adults with symptomatic chronic HF. Specifically, Jardiance can be used for preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), which adds to last year's EU approval for Jardiance to treat patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)."

In HFpEF, the heart muscle thickens, which can cause it to hold an abnormally small volume of blood and due to this reduced capacity is inadequate to meet the bodies' requirements. In HFrEF, the heart muscle is unable to adequately contract and cannot supply enough oxygen-enriched blood to the body.

Patel continues: "Jardiance works to counter HF, reducing the uptake of sodium from the kidneys and in doing so improves the volume of blood the heart can pump around the body. This will likely enable Jardiance to become a significant rival to Farxiga, in terms of market share, which has previously achieved approval for HFrEF."

Farxiga is likely to suffer serious competition to its market share in the HF space as an increasing number of adults are diagnosed with HF. However, the increasing prevalence of HF is interlinked with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and T2D. Farxiga still has a significant advantage over Jardiance as it is approved to treat CKD in addition to HF in patients with or without T2D, while Jardiance is not.

Patel adds: "Despite Jardiance not having the same approval as Farxiga, it is likely that Jardiance will capture an increased market share in the EU for the treatment of HF, with or without T2D. This share will increase once Lilly and BI are able to determine its efficacy for treating CKD, which is currently in Phase III trials."

As the competition for dominance in the HF market increases, there is an urgency to gain approval for the treatment of HF across the SGLT2-I class, which has traditionally been prescribed for T2D. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have reported their enthusiasm for the approval of SGLT2-Is for the treatment of HF. This is due to clinical data demonstrating a significant benefit of these inhibitors, especially in patients suffering from both T2D and HF.

* SGLT2-Is decrease sodium uptake in the kidneys and reduce the risk of HF.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 21:28:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:30pGLOBALDATA : Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance will become a leader in the he..
PU
09:28aGLOBALDATA : Sunflower oil shortages present challenges in price hikes as more than half o..
PU
04/04GLOBALDATA : Boots' top ranking among UK consumers makes it appealing to buyers, says Glob..
PU
04/04GLOBALDATA : Driven by increased urbanization, apparel sales in India set to return to 201..
PU
04/04GLOBALDATA : China's orthopedic market almost reduced to half due to volume-based procurem..
PU
04/04GLOBALDATA : Augmented reality valuable to Asia-Pacific foodservice vendors to drive consu..
PU
04/04GLOBALDATA : Enterprise IT security spending in Singapore to grow at 9.8% CAGR over 2020-2..
PU
04/01GLOBALDATA : Negative AdCom vote for Amylyx's AMX0035 narrows its chances of an FDA approv..
PU
04/01GLOBALDATA : Global automakers earmark nearly US$600bn for EVs over next decade, finds Glo..
PU
04/01GLOBALDATA : Enterprise spending on communications and collaboration in Singapore to grow ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 170 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,7x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 1 478 M 1 938 M 1 938 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 252,50 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-12.11%1 939
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-13.57%143 773
RELX PLC0.25%60 811
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-10.32%52 835
MSCI, INC.-15.21%42 219
EQUIFAX INC.-20.03%28 822