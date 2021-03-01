Log in
GlobalData Plc    DATA

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Fiber segment to drive Australia's fixed broadband service revenue over next five years, forecasts GlobalData

03/01/2021
01 Mar 2021
Fiber segment to drive Australia's fixed broadband service revenue over next five years, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

The total fixed communications services revenue in Australia is expected to increase at a sluggish compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% from US$9.9bn in 2020 to US$10.2bn in 2025, supported by the growth in fixed broadband segment, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Australia Fixed Communication Model reveals that the fixed voice service revenue is expected to decline at a CAGR of 5.5% over 2020-2025, due to the drop in circuit switched subscriptions and fixed voice average revenue per user (ARPU) levels.

Fixed broadband revenue, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over 2020-2025, supported by growth in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and fixed wireless subscriptions.

Aasif Iqbal, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Fiber lines is expected to remain the dominant fixed broadband technology through 2025, supported by the rising demand for high-speed Internet services and the government's focus on aggressive fiber to the x (FTTx) network expansions nationwide under the National Broadband Network (NBN) project.

Mr Iqbal concludes: 'Telstra will lead the fixed voice market through 2025, supported by its strong foothold in both circuit-switched and voice-over Internet protocol (VoIP) services segments while its leadership in the fixed-broadband segment is supported by its strong fiber network coverage and promotional multi-play plans.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
