Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Fixed broadband to drive China's fixed communication services revenue at 2.5% CAGR during 2020-2025, forecasts GlobalData

02/11/2021 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 Feb 2021
Fixed broadband to drive China's fixed communication services revenue at 2.5% CAGR during 2020-2025, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

The total fixed communications services revenue in China is expected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from US$95.2bn in 2020 to US$107.5bn in 2025, supported by the growth in fixed broadband segment, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's China Fixed Communication Model indicates that the fixed voice service revenue will decline at a CAGR of 0.3% over 2020-2025, due to the falling circuit-switched subscriptions and drop in fixed voice average revenue per subscriber (ARPS) levels.

Fixed broadband service revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2025, driven by continued rise in high average revenue per user (ARPU) fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriptions.

Aasif Iqbal, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Fiber lines is expected to remain the dominant fixed broadband technology through 2025, supported by rising demand for high-speed Internet services and the government's ongoing focus on aggressive fiber-to-the-x (FTTx) network expansions nationwide.'

The Chinese telecom ministry is promoting private investment in state-controlled enterprises such as Broadband China and Internet Plus to boost fixed broadband penetration in the country, which will play a crucial role in the sector's growth.

China Telecom will lead the fixed voice market through 2025, supported by its strong foothold in the circuit-switched segment and growing focus on the voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services segment. China Mobile will lead the fixed-broadband segment, supported by its strong position in FTTH segment, where it accounted for an estimated 45.0% share of the total FTTH subscription in 2020.

Mr Iqbal concludes: 'With the two largest players China Telecom and China Mobile holding majority of the subscription share in the fixed broadband market, there will be tough competition. It will be very interesting to see how these operators will attract subscribers with product offerings and services to further increase their market share in the future.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 04:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02/11GLOBALDATA : Fixed broadband to drive China's fixed communication services reven..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : Global oil and gas contracts saw relatively steady activity during ..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : Platinum-Marston's venture to miss golden opportunity as UK pub and..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : AstraZeneca/Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine could see increased global up..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 mRNA vaccines may encounter uptake issues over disinformat..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : Domestic Chinese immune checkpoint inhibitors can shake the US mark..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : Business interruption ruling from supreme court may save insurers' ..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : Japan cities to be deprived of economic gains from Tokyo Olympics a..
PU
02/10GLOBALDATA : 5G investments to boost China's mobile services market over 2020-20..
PU
02/10GLOBALDATA : Digitization, transparency and ethics to keep fast fashion retailer..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,1x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 940 M 1 936 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,12x
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 535,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 190,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-12.82%1 944
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.30%80 153
RELX PLC1.81%47 264
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION0.41%40 992
EQUIFAX INC.-5.10%22 261
WOLTERS KLUWER0.12%21 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ