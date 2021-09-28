GlobalData : Fixed communications service revenue in Philippines to grow at 5% CAGR over 2021-2026, forecasts GlobalData

The total fixed communications service revenue in the Philippines is expected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from US$3.6bn in 2021 to US$4.7bn in 2026, mainly driven by the strong growth in fixed broadband segment according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Philippines Fixed Communication Forecast Model reveals that the fixed voice service revenue will decline at a CAGR of 1.6% over 2021-2026, owing to the drop in circuit switched subscriptions and significant decline in fixed voice average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) levels.

Fixed broadband services revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026, driven by the healthy growth in broadband subscriptions and rising broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) levels.

Hrushikesh Mahananda, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: "DSL lines will remain the dominant fixed broadband technology with 36.7% share of the total fixed broadband subscriptions in 2021, but will gradually lose its market share over the forecast period. Fiber broadband lines, on the other hand, will increase at a robust CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period, supported by the government and operator investments on fiber network infrastructure and FTTH service expansions.

"PLDT will lead the fixed voice services segment in terms of subscriptions through 2026 supported by its strong position in the growing VoIP service segment. The operator will also top the fixed broadband services market, by subscriptions, supported by its strong position in DSL and FTTH service lines. The operator plans to invest an additional CAPEX of around PHP92bn (US$1.9bn) in 2021 and seeks to upgrade and expand its fiber broadband network and gain from wider coverage of its FTTH services."