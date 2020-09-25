Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Focusing on financial wellness will help banks understand the true risk of their businesses, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 12:15pm EDT
25 Sep 2020
Focusing on financial wellness will help banks understand the true risk of their businesses, says GlobalData Posted in Banking

The COVID-19 crisis has shown it is more important than ever for banks to be able to gauge and help improve the financial wellbeing of their customers, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Katherine Long, Banking Analyst at GlobalData, commented: 'The first half of 2020 has created significant problems for UK banks and their customers to overcome. Subdued consumer confidence combined with millions facing a reduced income has left major banks facing losses this year, with billions of pounds now set aside for expected loan defaults.

'While the crisis was unexpected, banks will continue to face this problem of unexpected losses until they can assess and improve the financial wellbeing of their customers. This involves not just knowing someone's financial position but their financial awareness in order to predict future financial behavior. This is unlikely to be an easy task however, as banks will have a hard time convincing customers that they are the place to discuss money worries.'

In early April 2020 Virgin Money launched Money on your Mind, a financial wellness service for bank and non-bank customers alike. Customers send in questions online and receive an answer via phone or email from one of 300 members of Virgin's Red team (who were previously branch staff). Virgin has also taken advantage of alternative digital channels such as YouTube, posting answers to common financial wellness questions.

Long continues: 'Virgin benefits from this approach in multiple ways. While its branches weren't open, the bank could still offer a personalized bank channel that can accurately assess whether customers truly need payment holidays or overdraft extensions. This also helps the bank maintain and develop a relationship with customers as well as attract new consumers whose own bank hasn't been so responsive.

'However while some banks have begun to address the financial wellness of their customers, to date none have sought to build a level of trust to the extent that customers will want to divulge their negative or embarrassing financial secrets.

'Trying to understand as well as improve the financial habits and thinking of customers will not only enable banks to offer a more personalized experience, it will help banks learn the true risk of the loans they're making and ultimately help them prepare for the unknown.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
12:15pGLOBALDATA : Focusing on financial wellness will help banks understand the true ..
PU
12:15pGLOBALDATA : MEA remained highest risk region, with risk further intensifying in..
PU
04:10aGLOBALDATA : Lyft sees over 60% surge in influencer discussions on Twitter in la..
PU
09/24GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 to add extra US$1.6bn to milk sales in China in 2020, says..
PU
09/24GLOBALDATA : Bankruptcy emerged as top theme among influencer conversations on d..
PU
09/22GLOBALDATA : Deal activity in global oil and gas industry largely driven by them..
PU
09/22GLOBALDATA : TachoSil acquisition gives Corza Health significant foothold in tis..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Microsoft's acquisition of Zenimax is another step towards its domi..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Poland will prove Iliad's most challenging acquisition market to da..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Urban Cruiser launch by Toyota set to heat up competition in sub-co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 180 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,2x
Yield 2020 1,10%
Capitalization 1 746 M 2 222 M 2 217 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,94x
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 480,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.73%2 222
S&P GLOBAL INC.26.67%83 332
RELX PLC-10.97%41 710
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.34%38 332
WOLTERS KLUWER11.63%22 340
EQUIFAX INC.8.44%18 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group