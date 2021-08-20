Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : General insurance industry in Japan to reach US$133.1bn in 2025, forecasts GlobalData

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
20 Aug 2021
General insurance industry in Japan to reach US$133.1bn in 2025, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Insurance

The general insurance industry in Japan is projected to grow from JPY11.1 trillion (US$104.1bn) in 2020 to JPY12.6 trillion (US$133.1bn) in 2025, in terms of gross written premiums (GWP), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData has revised Japan's general insurance forecast in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest data, the general insurance industry in Japan is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% over 2020-2025, primarily due to recovery in economy after witnessing a decline in 2020.

Shabbir Ansari, Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Japanese economy declined by 4.6% in the fiscal year ending March 2021 due to the recurrence of new COVID-19 variants and slow vaccine rollout. Restrictions imposed on manufacturing and construction activities translated into slower growth of general insurance lines of business in 2020.'

Motor insurance is the largest segment in the Japanese general insurance industry with 51.5% of GWP in 2020. It is forecasted to grow by 1.4% in 2021 against the decline of -3.6% in 2020, backed by improved vehicle sales. According to the Japan Auto Manufacture Association (JAMA), new vehicle registrations during January-April 2021 increased by 4.2% as compared to same period in 2020.

The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2020-2025. The launch of fully autonomous vehicles targeting local and global markets as well as expansion of electric car market is expected to drive growth of the motor insurance segment during the forecast period.

Property insurance is the second largest segment, accounting for 25.1% of general insurance premium in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020-2025. Frequent natural catastrophic events and increasing demand for real estate will support the growth of property insurance in the country. For instance, according to the General Insurance Association of Japan, 221,994 insurance claims were filed for damages caused by the Fukushima earthquake as of 12 May 2021.

Liability insurance segment accounted for 7.8% of the general insurance premiums in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2025 driven by Third Party Liability sub-segment that accounted for 80% of the liability insurance premiums in 2020.

Mr Ansari concludes: 'The Japanese economy is expected to face challenges in the short-term due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Product innovation in the automobile sector and the country's vulnerability to nat-cat events will drive the growth for general insurance industry during the forecast period.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:54aGLOBALDATA : Apple's hiring activity sees significant boost for new products and..
PU
06:54aGLOBALDATA : reveals top 20 beauty influencers on Twitter during Q2 2021
PU
06:54aGLOBALDATA : General insurance industry in Japan to reach US$133.1bn in 2025, fo..
PU
06:54aGLOBALDATA : Continuous participation in International Army Games highlights Chi..
PU
08/19GLOBALDATA : US-based start-ups held the lion's share of global VC funding durin..
PU
08/19GLOBALDATA : Outlook-related sentiments rise in 2021 as companies focus on M&A a..
PU
08/19GLOBALDATA : Pandemic shows sting in the tail as Toyota slashes output plans, sa..
PU
08/19GLOBALDATA : India to lead refinery hydrotreater capacity additions in Asia thro..
PU
08/19GLOBALDATA : Chinese startups raise highest VC funding across APAC during Januar..
PU
08/19GLOBALDATA : Global lead production to recover by 4.6% in 2021, after a 5% fall ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 1 817 M 2 483 M 2 473 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 540,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC12.82%2 483
S&P GLOBAL INC.32.01%104 528
RELX PLC21.17%57 205
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION38.88%56 088
MSCI INC.36.61%50 290
EQUIFAX INC.34.19%31 529