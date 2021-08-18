Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Global deal activity declined by 2.4% in July 2021, finds GlobalData

08/18/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18 Aug 2021
Global deal activity declined by 2.4% in July 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

A total of 4,995 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing deals) were announced globally during July 2021, which is a decline of 2.4% over 5,118 deals announced during the previous month, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database revealed that although fewer deals were announced during July compared to the monthly average of Q1 2021, the figure was higher than the monthly average of Q2 2021 by 8.8%.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Although global deal activity declined in July, not all the markets witnessed decline. In fact, some of the key markets saw an improvement in deal activity. However, it was not enough to offset the decline in other regions with Europe being one such region.'

North America continued to account for the highest share of deal activity, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa. North America also witnessed growth in deal volume by 1.5% from 2,114 deals in June to 2,145 deals in July. Asia-Pacific was the only other region that witnessed an increase in deal activity, while all other regions have witnessed decline in deal activity.

However, deal activity increased in some of the key markets in July compared to the previous month, such as the US (by 0.9%), Canada (8.3%), India (7.6%), Japan (7.4%), Spain (30.7%) and South Korea (28.4%). Meanwhile, deal activity declined in markets such as the UK, China, France, Germany, Sweden, Brazil, and Norway.

Bose continues: 'Some of the deal types (under coverage) also witnessed decline in deal volume in July compared to the previous month. The number of private equity and M&A deals declined by 7.2% and 4.9%, respectively, while venture financing deals increased by 1.7% in July compared to the previous month.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
08/17METAVERSE : GlobalData urges developers of the metaverse to factor in data priva..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : Blockchain technology could be instrumental in cutting down oil and..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : North American inbound tourism spend declined by 74.1% in 2020, say..
AQ
08/17GLOBALDATA : Facebook, Twitter showcase improvement in sentiments in Q3 2021 as ..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : Takeda leads the way among Big Pharma players in microbiome-targeti..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : E-commerce market in South Korea to surpass US$242bn in 2025, says ..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : Import duty reduction in India essential for Tesla to assess market..
PU
08/16GLOBALDATA : Hydrogen strategy could still leave UK lagging European peers, says..
PU
08/16GLOBALDATA : Stability in High North is Norway's strategy of active defense, say..
PU
08/16GLOBALDATA : North American inbound tourism spend declined by 74.1% in 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 1 817 M 2 499 M 2 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 540,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC12.82%2 497
S&P GLOBAL INC.35.12%106 994
RELX PLC21.23%57 575
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION39.90%57 132
MSCI INC.40.97%51 896
EQUIFAX INC.35.82%31 912