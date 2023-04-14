Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-04-13 am EDT
1205.00 GBX    0.00%
02:26aGlobaldata : Global deal activity falls by 29.1% YoY in first quarter of 2023, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/13Globaldata : Centerview Partners and Houlihan Lokey top M&A financial advisers in Q1 2023, finds GlobalData
PU
04/13Globaldata : Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers in Q1 2023, finds GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Global deal activity falls by 29.1% YoY in first quarter of 2023, reveals GlobalData

04/14/2023 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
14 Apr, 2023 Global deal activity falls by 29.1% YoY in first quarter of 2023, reveals GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

A total of 13,726 deals* were announced globally during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, which is a decline of 29.1% over 19,357 deals announced during Q1 2022, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that although there was a YoY decline in deals volume, March showcased some improvement compared to a fall in deal activity in the previous two months. There was a rebound in deal volume by 6.6% in March 2023 compared to February 2023.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "As the current geopolitical tensions are adversely affecting the global economic situation, deal makers have become cautious. The trend is alike across geographies, with recession fears impacting deal-making sentiments significantly."

While all the regions contributed to the decline, North America continued to dominate the global deal landscape during Q1 2023 despite subdued activity. The region witnessed a decline in the announcement of deals by 34.3% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America also saw a decline in deals volume by 22.5%, 26.5%, 28.9%, and 33.3%, respectively.

Deal volume also declined year-on-year in most of the countries during Q1 2023. The volume decreased in the US by 35.8%, China (18.9%), the UK (19.5%), India (38%), Canada (18.9%), Japan (20.7%), Germany (25.9%), France (23.4%), South Korea (39.5%), and Australia (20.3%).

All the deal types (under coverage) also witnessed a considerable decline during Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. The number of mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals declined by 19.6%, 36.6%, and 37.8%, respectively.

*Comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:26aGlobaldata : Global deal activity falls by 29.1% YoY in first quarter of 2023, reveals Glo..
PU
04/13Globaldata : Centerview Partners and Houlihan Lokey top M&A financial advisers in Q1 2023,..
PU
04/13Globaldata : Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers in..
PU
04/12Globaldata : Only one-third of companies have ESG strategy, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/11Globaldata : AmoyDx new PCR-based PLC panel to expand diagnosis, treatment options of NSCL..
PU
04/11Globaldata : Ansell Kovai manufacturing facility to boost India surgical gloves market, sa..
PU
04/10Globaldata : Auctions crucial for Brazil renewable power expansion, says GlobalData
PU
04/10With 89 Expected Assets, Nigeria to Top Africa's Upcoming Oil, Gas Projects By 2027
AQ
04/07Globaldata : Fields and refineries will lead upcoming project starts in Nigeria during 202..
PU
04/06Globaldata : Asia will lead global midstream project starts during 2023–2027, finds ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net Debt 2023 235 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 701 M 1 701 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
EV / Sales 2024 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 652
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 205,00 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Marie Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC2.55%1 701
S&P GLOBAL, INC.3.86%111 593
RELX PLC15.82%62 979
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.32%62 123
MSCI, INC.16.65%43 443
WOLTERS KLUWER23.98%32 994
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer