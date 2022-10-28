Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-28 am EDT
1125.00 GBX    0.00%
10/28Globaldata : Machado Meyer and Bronstein Zilberberg named top M&A legal advisers in South & Central America for Q1-Q3 2022, finds GlobalDat
PU
10/28Globaldata : Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top M&A Financial advisers by value and volume in the technology, media, and telecom sector for Q1-Q3 2022, finds GlobalData
PU
10/27Globaldata : Embraer seeks to expand into South Korea with slew of MoUs as it looks to offset recent issues with Brazil, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top M&A Financial advisers by value and volume in the technology, media, and telecom sector for Q1-Q3 2022, finds GlobalData

10/28/2022 | 09:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Oct, 2022 Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top M&A Financial advisers by value and volume in the technology, media, and telecom sector for Q1-Q3 2022, finds GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the technology, media, and telecom sector for Q1-Q3 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest Financial Advisers League Table by GlobalData, which ranks financial advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals on which they advised.

Based on its Financial Deals Database, the leading data and analytics company has revealed that Goldman Sachs achieved its leading position by value by advising on $354.2 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey led by volume by advising on a total of 74 deals.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022', a total of 8,480 M&A deals worth $739.3 billion were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Goldman Sachs was a clear winner in terms of value as it was the only firm to cross $300 billion in total deal value during Q1-Q3 2022. It managed to advise on 26 billion-dollar deals*, including 11 mega deals valued more than $10 billion, of which two were valued at more than $50 billion. The company's involvement in these big-ticket deals helped it top the list by value.

"Moreover, Goldman Sachs, apart from leading by value, also occupied the second position by volume. Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey, despite leading by volume, did not feature among the top 10 by value as it lagged by this metric due to its involvement in low-value transactions."

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that JP Morgan occupied the second position by value, by advising on $181.9 billion worth of deals, followed by Morgan Stanley, with $180.6 billion, Barclays, with $156.3 billion and Bank of America, with $136.2 billion.

Meanwhile, PwC occupied the third position in terms of volume, with 52 deals, followed by Ernst & Young, with 47 deals, and JP Morgan, with 46 deals.

* Valued more than or equal to $1 billion.

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 01:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
10/28Globaldata : Machado Meyer and Bronstein Zilberberg named top M&A legal advisers in South ..
PU
10/28Globaldata : Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top M&A Financial advisers by value..
PU
10/27Globaldata : Embraer seeks to expand into South Korea with slew of MoUs as it looks to off..
PU
10/26Globaldata : Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were top M&A financial advisers in North Ame..
PU
10/25Globaldata : World Cup sponsorship revenues have reduced 16% between 2014 and 2022, says G..
PU
10/25Globaldata : While some assume hydrogen engines to be lost cause, China bets big, finds Gl..
PU
10/20Globaldata : Asia-Pacific helps Netflix reverse subscriber loss in Q3, says GlobalData
PU
10/11Globaldata : TauRx Therapeutics' anti-tau product could provide safer disease-modifying th..
PU
10/06Globaldata : Valo Health and KSM multi-year partnership could advance personalized medicin..
PU
09/29Globaldata : UK to account for 29% of Europe working gas capacity additions through 2026, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 233 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 201 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,9x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 1 265 M 1 465 M 1 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 125,00 GBX
Average target price 1 697,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-21.05%1 465
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-32.34%104 031
RELX PLC-2.58%51 497
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-5.42%51 198
MSCI, INC.-22.59%36 399
WOLTERS KLUWER3.91%26 195