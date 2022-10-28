GlobalData : Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top M&A Financial advisers by value and volume in the technology, media, and telecom sector for Q1-Q3 2022, finds GlobalData

Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the technology, media, and telecom sector for Q1-Q3 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest Financial Advisers League Table by GlobalData, which ranks financial advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals on which they advised.

Based on its Financial Deals Database , the leading data and analytics company has revealed that Goldman Sachs achieved its leading position by value by advising on $354.2 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey led by volume by advising on a total of 74 deals.

According to GlobalData's report, ' Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022 ', a total of 8,480 M&A deals worth $739.3 billion were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Goldman Sachs was a clear winner in terms of value as it was the only firm to cross $300 billion in total deal value during Q1-Q3 2022. It managed to advise on 26 billion-dollar deals*, including 11 mega deals valued more than $10 billion, of which two were valued at more than $50 billion. The company's involvement in these big-ticket deals helped it top the list by value.

"Moreover, Goldman Sachs, apart from leading by value, also occupied the second position by volume. Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey, despite leading by volume, did not feature among the top 10 by value as it lagged by this metric due to its involvement in low-value transactions."

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that JP Morgan occupied the second position by value, by advising on $181.9 billion worth of deals, followed by Morgan Stanley, with $180.6 billion, Barclays, with $156.3 billion and Bank of America, with $136.2 billion.

Meanwhile, PwC occupied the third position in terms of volume, with 52 deals, followed by Ernst & Young, with 47 deals, and JP Morgan, with 46 deals.

* Valued more than or equal to $1 billion.