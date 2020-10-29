GlobalData : Goldman Sachs and Itau Unibanco were top M&A financial advisers by value and volume in South & Central America for Q1-Q3 2020

Goldman Sachs and Itau Unibanco were the top advisers for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in South & Central America by value and volume, respectively, in Q1-Q3 2020, respectively, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and South & Central America M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2020', during this period, 693 M&A deals were announced in the region, which marked a 30% decrease over the 990 deals announced during the same period in 2019. Deal value also decreased by 45.7% from $65bn in Q1-Q3 2019 to $35bn in Q1-Q3 2020.

Aurojyoti Bose, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Goldman Sachs achieved first place on GlobalData's ranking for deal value by advising on six deals worth US$5.8bn - the highest value among all advisers studied. Meanwhile, Itau Unibanco led in terms of volume having advised on eight deals worth $2.3bn.

'Itau Unibanco advised on a relatively higher number of deals but lagged behind Goldman Sachs in terms of value by a huge margin. The average size of deals advised by Goldman Sachs stood at $959.9m while Itau Unibanco saw just $283.2m. Goldman Sachs not only led in terms of value but also occupied second position in terms of volume.'

Bank of America lost the top position by value to Goldman Sachs by a whisk and occupied the second position by advising on six deals worth $5.3bn. Itau Unibanco occupied the third position by value followed by JP Morgan with three deals worth $1.6bn.

Goldman Sachs occupied the second position by volume followed by Bank of America. BR Partners occupied the fourth position by volume with six deals worth $1.3bn.