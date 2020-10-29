Log in
GlobalData : Goldman Sachs and PwC were top M&A financial advisers by value and volume in consumer sector for Q1-Q3 2020

10/29/2020 | 11:55am EDT
29 Oct 2020
Goldman Sachs and PwC were top M&A financial advisers by value and volume in consumer sector for Q1-Q3 2020 Posted in Business Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs and PwC were the top financial advisers for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the global consumer sector by value and volume for Q1-Q3 2020, respectively. A total of 2,244 M&A deals were announced in the consumer sector during the period, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's M&A report, 'Global and Consumer M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2020', there was a 23.2% decrease over the 2,922 deals announced during Q1-Q3 2019. Deal value also decreased by 50.3% from US$278bn in Q1-Q3 2019 to US$138bn in Q1-Q3 2020.

In GlobalData's ranking, Goldman Sachs gained top spot in terms of deal value by advising on 23 deals worth US$21.1bn, which was the highest value among all the advisers. Meanwhile, PwC led in terms of volume having advised on 25 deals worth US$3.5bn.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Goldman Sachs was the only adviser to advise on more than 20 deals and also showcase more than US$20bn in deal value. This not only helped the firm top the list by value, but also occupy the second position in terms of volume.

'In contrast, PwC, despite advising on more deals than Goldman Sachs, did not even feature in the list of top 10 advisors by value due to its involvement in low value transactions. Of the top ten advisors by volume, only three managed to find a place in top ten list by value.'

Morgan Stanley occupied the second position in terms of value with 15 deals worth US$20.1bn, followed by Citi and JP Morgan with nine deals each worth US$17.1bn and US$15.4bn, respectively.

Rothschild & Co occupied the third position in terms of volume with 21 deals worth US$1.6bn, followed by Ernst & Young with 20 deals worth US$2.5bn and Houlihan Lokey with 18 deals worth US$2.2bn.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 15:54:03 UTC

