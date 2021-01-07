Log in
GlobalData : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by value and volume for 2020

01/07/2021 | 04:58pm EST
07 Jan 2021
Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by value and volume for 2020 Posted in Business Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs was the top financial adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals by both deal value and volume for 2020, having advised on 338 deals worth US$816.6bn, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Goldman Sach's diversified and global scale helped the firm top the ranking, while its involvement in big-ticket deals was also pivotal. The firm advised on 16 megadeals worth greater than or equal to US$10bn.

'Goldman Sachs was the only adviser that managed to surpass the US$800bn mark, whereas deal value for several of the top 20 advisers failed to cross US$200bn during the COVID-19-hit 2020. Moreover, Goldman Sachs was among the only two firms (the other firm being Ernst & Young) that managed to advise on more than 300 deals.'

Morgan Stanley occupied the second position by value with 261 deals worth US$797.4bn, followed by JP Morgan with 261 deals worth US$627.6bn and Bank of America with 205 deals worth US$515bn.

Ernst & Young occupied the second position by volume with 306 deals worth US$73.7bn, followed by PwC with 294 deals worth US$68.5bn.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:57:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
