Summary

GlobalData : Google going the Apple way with the Pixel 6 smartphones to ride 5G services market wave worth $644.6bn by 2026, says GlobalData

10/15/2021
15 Oct 2021
Posted in Technology

In anticipation of Google's expected launch of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones on 19 October 2021;

Anisha Bhatia, Senior Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

"Google's upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones will include both sub-6 and mmWave 5G connectivity, helping them ride the growing wave of 5G adoption in markets worldwide. GlobalData forecasts the mobile 5G services market will be worth $644.6bn by 2026, equivalent to 64% of total mobile service revenue worldwide.

"Taking a cue from Apple, and moving towards end-to-end control of the user experience, the Pixel 6 series will come with Google's own Tensor chip - Google's first foray into reverse engineering the smartphone. Industry interest in this phone is high, as Tensor will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, providing a foundation for future innovations. It's a significant move by Google because making a chip is a complex and expensive process, and Google, a company that isn't strong in smartphones, is investing money and resources into this process. It would allow Google to better compete in the smartphone marketplace. The company can also improve upon the chip and use it in its wearables, which will also benefit Samsung and Fitbit as they are Google's wearable partners.

"In addition to computational photography improvements - a Pixel strength - Google is taking a page out of Apple's playbook to create a multifaceted services ecosystem. Google is expected to launch the Pixel Pass in response to the Apple One services bundle, which will provide the Pixel 6 phones with premium Google services such as YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass and Google Fi.

"Including access to Google Fi, Google's US-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), in the Pixel Pass will help Google further exploit 5G growth in North America, a primary market for Pixel. GlobalData expects North America to generate 5G service revenues of $195.7bn by 2026."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 20:21:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,1x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 1 667 M 2 293 M 2 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,96x
EV / Sales 2022 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 412,50 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC3.48%2 280
S&P GLOBAL INC.34.39%106 416
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION39.02%58 061
RELX PLC22.29%57 817
MSCI INC.37.20%50 508
EQUIFAX INC.32.20%31 806