GlobalData : Growing middle-class driving premiumization in Malaysia's make-up sector, says GlobalData

09/28/2021 | 06:02am EDT
28 Sep 2021
Growing middle-class driving premiumization in Malaysia's make-up sector, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

Growing middle-class in Malaysia is driving premiumization of the country's make-up sector. This in turn is driving the sector, which is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from RM0.7bn (US$0.2bn) in 2020 to RM0.9bn (US$2.2bn) in 2025, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Malaysia Make-up - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025', reveals that the market is majorly driven by growth in the eye make-up category, which is forecast to register the fastest value CAGR of 5.3% during 2020-2025. The category is followed by face make-up, which is projected to record a CAGR of 5.2% during the same period.

Sukanyashri Kabali, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, says: "Malaysia's growing middle-class and increasing disposable income is giving way to a bigger market for premium products and aspirational brands. Luxury make-up brands are leveraging this market potential by introducing premium offerings. For instance, Bobbi Brown, a premium American make-up brand, recently launched a limited-edition make-up line using its best-selling Pink Glow shade in Malaysia."

'Hypermarkets & supermarkets' was the leading distribution channel in the Malaysian make-up market in 2020, followed by chemists/pharmacies and health & beauty stores.

The per capita expenditure (PCE) of make-up in Malaysia increased from US$4.5 in 2015 to US$4.9 in 2020, which was higher than the regional level (US$4.3) and lower than the global level (US$7.5). Furthermore, the per capita expenditure of make-up in Malaysia is expected to increase and reach US$6.2 in 2025.

​L'Oréal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Natura &Co were the top three companies in the Malaysian make-up market by value in 2020, while Silkygirl and L'Oréal Paris were the leading brands.

Ms. Kabali concludes: "E-commerce growth is a major driver for make-up products presenting new opportunities for marketing and sales. The increasing online demand for beauty products in Malaysia led Air Asia to launch a separate Air Asia Beauty platform in 2021, offering to deliver authentic beauty products at home."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
