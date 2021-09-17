GlobalData : Improbable capitalizes on transition to virtual training during pandemic as military simulator systems market set to reach $3.4bn by 2030, says GlobalData

Improbable is a growing player in the simulation and training market and has capitalized on changes the military have made to their training methods brought about by the pandemic. Militaries have likely realized in the past year that the potential to transition, at least in part to a virtual training environment, is invaluable for providing training whilst reducing risk and overall costs, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

In an exclusive interview with GlobalData, Improbable explained that its 'Synthetic Environment Platform' has multiple uses within defense and that the company views the military simulation and training market as under-utilized, in particular the lack of platform-based simulation and training.

GlobalData's report, 'The Global Military Simulator Systems Market 2020-2030', reveals that the military simulator systems market will reach $3.4bn worldwide by 2030. The US market will provide opportunities for growth as its military pursues more cost efficient training methods, including the use of virtual training environments.

William Davies, Associate Defense Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The technology will also likely utilize AI technology to enable better predictions, increasing the ability for training and enhancing the simulation of complex threats. The technology uses cloud technology, and in order to make the best use of large data sets, AI integration will be required.'

Virtual reality (VR) will be a facilitator for this technology. The VR market has expanded significantly in recent years, with GlobalData forecasting that this market will grow to US$28bn by 2030. In order for synthetic training environments to have the ultimate level of realism, utilizing VR technology will be necessary.

Davies adds: 'Militaries are increasingly looking for technology that will enable them to model scenarios in a realistic way utilizing big data. Improbable's business model will enable this. The multiple applications of this technology, from ground level soldier training to higher level military planning, mean that it will see increasing use in coming years.'