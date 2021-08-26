Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Increased use of virtual trials has contributed to improved patient accrual rates, says GlobalData

08/26/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26 Aug 2021
Increased use of virtual trials has contributed to improved patient accrual rates, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

The increased use of virtual components such as eConsent, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and wearables in clinical trials over the past decade has led to fewer trial delays or terminations due to low participant numbers says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Virtual Clinical Trials - Thematic Research', COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing measures caused significant disruption to clinical trials and accelerated the use of virtual trials. Companies that had not considered this model before had no option but to rapidly implement new technologies and procedures to maintain business continuity, and many companies will continue to use virtual trials post-pandemic.

Kitty Whitney, Director of Thematic Analysis at GlobalData, comments: 'GlobalData's Clinical Trials Database reveals that, of the total 14,000 trials that were suspended, terminated, or withdrawn between 2011 and July 2021, 30% were due to the low number of trial participants. The proportion of trials with low accrual issues decreased from 32% in 2011 to 19% in 2020.

'Additional analysis shows that the percentage of clinical trials using virtual components has increased from 1.3% of all trials in 2011 to 2.5% in 2020. By July 2021, this had increased to 3.5% - no doubt driven by the ongoing impact of COVID-19.'

Virtual or decentralized clinical trials use digital technologies, such as eConsent, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and wearables to bring research closer to the patient. They also include direct-to-patient shipping of drugs to a patient's home, as well as in-home care with mobile nurses.

Whitney continues: 'The traditional clinical trial model is outdated and is causing issues for patients, trial sites and sponsors. These include low recruitment and retention rates, which lead to trial delays and increased costs for sponsors.'

Recruitment and retention issues are often due to the distance from a patient's home to a trial site and the number of visits required. Virtual trials represent a viable solution to these issues and have been shown to reduce patient burden by decreasing or even eliminating physical site visits.

Whitney adds: 'While COVID-19 shone a spotlight on virtual trials, data show that the shift towards virtual trials was underway before the pandemic. Companies who are not already integrating virtual components into trials need to adapt their research models to become more patient-centric in order to recruit and retain more participants and improve trial efficiencies overall.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:51pGLOBALDATA : UK-based start-ups raise US$16.4bn VC funding during January to Jul..
PU
01:51pGLOBALDATA : US reinforces its focus on Indo-Pacific with Malabar-21, says Globa..
PU
01:51pGLOBALDATA : Semiconductors crisis costs car companies up to $100 billion in los..
PU
01:51pGLOBALDATA : Increased use of virtual trials has contributed to improved patient..
PU
05:51aGLOBALDATA : Vietnam continues to attract foreign companies eying ASEAN expansio..
PU
05:51aGLOBALDATA : Business venture restructuring in China to help Mazda Motor to impr..
PU
05:51aGLOBALDATA : New Zealand fixed communication service revenue to grow at 2.9% CAG..
PU
08/25GLOBALDATA : Comcast's acquisition of Masergy creates a threatening new competit..
PU
08/25GLOBALDATA : Approval of first interchangeable biosimilar insulin will increase ..
PU
08/25GLOBALDATA : Just Eat's hiring spree won't just stop at the UK, as GlobalData's ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 1 817 M 2 494 M 2 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 540,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC12.82%2 492
S&P GLOBAL INC.33.19%105 470
RELX PLC20.78%57 241
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION38.40%56 402
MSCI INC.40.62%51 766
EQUIFAX INC.34.37%32 276