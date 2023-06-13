Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:16:34 2023-06-13 am EDT
1285.00 GBX    0.00%
06:48aGlobaldata : India, Philippines, Vietnam lead business sentiment surge across Asia-Pacific in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
PU
06:48aGlobaldata : China to lead LNG regasification pipeline capacity additions in Asia by 2027, says GlobalData
PU
06/09Globaldata : Asia will dominate global LNG regasification capacity additions through 2027, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : India, Philippines, Vietnam lead business sentiment surge across Asia-Pacific in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData

06/13/2023 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 Jun, 2023 India, Philippines, Vietnam lead business sentiment surge across Asia-Pacific in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a business destination has witnessed improvement in sentiments of companies driven by unique market dynamics, regulatory environments, rapidly growing economies, and technological advancements. The region experienced a remarkable quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) upswing in business sentiments during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. Notably, the countries at the forefront of this surge were India, the Philippines, and Vietnam, showcasing their resilience and attracting investor confidence with their improved sentiment, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's latest report, "Company Filings Analytics - Trends & Signals Q1 2023," reveals that sentiments for the Philippines, India, and Vietnam improved by 11%, 8% and 7%, respectively, in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.

Misa Singh, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "These findings highlight the progress and growing optimism towards business opportunities in the emerging markets across the APAC region. The improved sentiment for India, the Philippines, and Vietnam bodes well and presents exciting opportunities for businesses operating in these countries. GlobalData expects companies to take initiatives such as product launches, capacity expansion and setting up facilities in the APAC region."

Grab Holdings Limited plans to launch two-wheel services in the Philippines, whereas Microchip Technology Inc increased its capacity at the country's facilities to support technologies by making process improvements, upgrading, and adding existing equipment. Tupperware Brands Corp mentioned expanding the launch of air fryers in the Philippines, after its success in China.

In India, Emirates NBD Bank established two new full-service offices in Gurugram and Chennai, increasing its presence in the country. Precision Camshafts is committed to developing an affordable electric powertrain for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in India. They are currently setting up their first EV plant in Solapur.

In Vietnam, Make My Trip discussed building inventories through direct supply contracts to deliver better value to customers in the country. Airbnb Inc mentioned Japan, Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asia as huge opportunities for growth as people have started to travel again.

Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia were among the other APAC countries with improved sentiment in Q1 2023. Meanwhile, sentiments for Singapore and Japan mostly remained unchanged.

Singh concludes: "Interestingly, China, which is the top APAC market, saw a dent in sentiments. This could be attributed to the geo-political tensions, macroeconomic conditions, and a regulatory crackdown on tech companies. ZimVie Inc discussed moving out of China to rationalize brands and focus on improving growth profitability. Entegris, Inc saw a sales decline due to the softening of the semi-market and the effects of the export restrictions in China."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 10:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:48aGlobaldata : India, Philippines, Vietnam lead business sentiment surge across Asia-Pacific..
PU
06:48aGlobaldata : China to lead LNG regasification pipeline capacity additions in Asia by 2027,..
PU
06/09Globaldata : Asia will dominate global LNG regasification capacity additions through 2027,..
PU
06/09Leading edible oil analyst James Fry resigns after company acquisition
RE
06/06Globaldata : MR-aided radiation technology to alleviate cancer treatment burden in India, ..
PU
06/02Globaldata : Top 20 APAC tech firms overcome challenges with modest revenue growth in 2022..
PU
06/01Globaldata : Q1 2023 report reveals positive company filings sentiment and embrace of tech..
PU
06/01Globaldata : AbbVie's Rinvoq for Crohn's Disease to see rapid uptake by healthcare provide..
PU
06/01Globaldata : M&S turnaround strategy shows promise with strong end-of-year results, non-fo..
PU
05/30Globaldata : Japan economy poised for moderate 1% expansion in 2023 despite challenges, fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALDATA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net Debt 2023 234 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 1 448 M 1 811 M 1 811 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,06x
EV / Sales 2024 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 652
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 285,00 GBX
Average target price 1 865,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Marie Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC9.36%1 811
S&P GLOBAL, INC.14.65%123 588
RELX PLC11.89%60 554
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.46%58 490
MSCI, INC.1.94%37 964
WOLTERS KLUWER16.97%30 185
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer