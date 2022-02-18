Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : India TMT IPO pipeline looks promising after stellar 2021, says GlobalData

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18 Feb 2022
India TMT IPO pipeline looks promising after stellar 2021, says GlobalData Posted in Thematic Research

The technology, media, and telecom (TMT) IPO market in India is going from strength to strength. In 2021, listings were centered around Internet-driven themes like e-commerce and fintech. These themes will continue to gain prominence as digital adoption in the country further gathers momentum and eventually result in more successful listings in 2022, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData, India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, and its TMT IPO market is getting stronger. Between 2018 and 2020, there were 15 TMT IPOs in India. Last year alone 15 Indian TMT companies went public and raised a total proceeds of $4.8bn.

Swati Verma, Associate Project Manager of Thematic Research at GlobalData, comments: "Consumer-facing tech companies are the biggest beneficiaries of the increasing digital adoption in India. As a result, e-commerce and fintech were the top themes driving TMT IPOs in 2021."

Verma adds: "Paytm's listing in November 2021 was the biggest TMT IPO ever in India, when it raised proceeds of $2.5bn. Aptus Value Housing (Loan solutions), Mobikwik (digital payments), Naapbooks (fintech solution), and Policybazaar (insuretech) were the other notable fintech players that went public in 2021."

"Zomato's IPO, raising $1.3bn, was the second biggest listing during the year. CarTrade (online car selling platform), Easy Trip (online ticket booking) and Nykaa (online beauty & wellness) were the other e-commerce companies which went public last year."

GlobalData expects the IPO pipeline in India to remain strong in 2022 and to be driven by digital themes. PharmEasy (healthtech), Delhivery (e-commerce), Oyo Rooms (online hotel booking), and Tracxn (big data) have all filed for IPOs. Other big IPOs expected on the Indian exchanges include Ola Cabs (ride sharing) and Swiggy (online food delivery).

Verma concludes: "GlobalData sees an increasing number of Indian TMT companies listing in the US to achieve greater liquidity and attract a broader investor base. This reflects the attractiveness of Indian tech companies. Walmart-owned e-commerce player Flipkart, for example, is preparing for a listing in the US. Edtech major Byju's also plans to list in the US by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02/17GLOBALDATA : Metaverse discussions are rife as companies work out their place in this new ..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Airbus expected to grow due to massive increase in new order intake value, sa..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : TJX job listings triple in 2021 with a focus on retail store operations, find..
PU
02/17US average overseas tourism expenditure per person reached $3,580 in 2021, making it th..
AQ
02/17GLOBALDATA : New set of incentives to help Thailand achieve 50% electrification of new car..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Low earth orbit satellites fuel next space race for mission-critical applicat..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Haplo-cord treatment may provide permanent cure for over 37.7 million HIV suf..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Swiggy, Zomato to benefit by venturing into fast growing buy now pay later ma..
PU
02/16GLOBALDATA : Google's friendlier approach to privacy protections aims to keep advertisers ..
PU
02/16GLOBALDATA : Cisco's acquisition of Splunk sets the tone for more cybersecurity M&As in 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 1 546 M 2 106 M 2 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 310,00 GBX
Average target price 1 700,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-8.07%2 099
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-18.34%93 197
RELX PLC-5.87%59 406
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-14.02%49 819
MSCI, INC.-11.28%44 177
EQUIFAX INC.-24.27%27 073