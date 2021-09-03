Log in
GlobalData : India to make significant contribution to refinery VDU capacity additions in Asia by 2025, says GlobalData

09/03/2021 | 04:42am EDT
03 Sep 2021
India to make significant contribution to refinery VDU capacity additions in Asia by 2025, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

India is expected to register the second highest refinery vacuum distillation unit (VDU) capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025 after China, contributing about 26% of the total capacity additions, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Global Refinery Vacuum Distillation Units (VDU) Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Vacuum Distillation Units', reveals that India is likely to witness a total VDU capacity additions of 216 thousand barrels per day (mbd) by 2025. Out of this, the expansion project at the Mumbai I refinery contributes 120 mbd while the remaining 96 mbd would come from the new-build Barmer refinery.

Teja Pappoppula, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The Mumbai I refinery is the only upcoming VDU expansion project in India with 120 mbd of capacity expected to be added in 2021. This cracking type VDU refinery is in the Maharashtra state with Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd being the operator.

'The planned Barmer refinery in the country is the other contributor with 96 mbd of new build VDU capacity expected to become operational in 2022. This coking type VDU refinery is to be operated by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 841 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,82x
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 560,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.29%2 545
S&P GLOBAL INC.36.71%108 252
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.88%59 340
RELX PLC22.90%58 741
MSCI INC.45.44%53 540
EQUIFAX INC.41.94%33 861