Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Inflation rose by over 200% year-on-year in February 2022 earnings call discussions, finds GlobalData

03/16/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 Mar 2022
Inflation rose by over 200% year-on-year in February 2022 earnings call discussions, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

The rise in global inflation has led to the term skyrocketing in companies' earnings calls. GlobalData's Company Filing Analytics database finds that mentions of inflation as a keyword rose year-on-year by over 200% in February 2022.

The leading data and analytics company also found that there was an increase of almost 30% in Q4 2021 over Q3 2021, crossing 4,500 mentions. Furthermore, Q1 2022* mentions so far are close to surpassing Q4 2021 levels.

Rinaldo Pereira, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Over 45% of companies mentioned 'Inflation' in respective earnings calls in 2022*. Keywords including 'Pricing', 'Price', 'Cost' and 'Labor' continue to increase across sectors. That said, companies are trying to price smartly to navigate these inflationary pressures."

The construction sector had the most mentions of 'Inflation' in 2022 earnings calls, with nearly 16% of the overall mentions, followed by the consumer sector with 15%. Additionally, inflation rate projections for China, India, the US, the UK, and Germany have been revised upwards.

Pereira adds: "Firms expect inflationary impacts to persist for longer than expected. Companies have recognized this likelihood on earnings calls and are working towards offsetting its impact in 2022 through pricing, managing supply bases, inventories, driving productivity and running cost reduction programs. However, the Russia-Ukraine crisis makes navigating the situation more complex for companies, as prices continue to surge."

* Until March 9

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:31pGLOBALDATA : Spotify's $307 million deal with FC Barcelona highlights COVID-19's impact on..
PU
06:31pGLOBALDATA : Inflation rose by over 200% year-on-year in February 2022 earnings call discu..
PU
06:31pJOBS RECAP : Job postings marginally decline in February 2022 but listings increase in tra..
PU
06:49aGLOBALDATA : FSSAI health star rating in line with majority Indian respondents whose purch..
PU
06:49aGLOBALDATA : finds 20% drop in Russia sentiment among Asia-Pacific companies during Q1 202..
PU
06:49aGLOBALDATA : General insurance industry in Vietnam to reach $3.5bn in 2026, forecasts Glob..
PU
03/15GLOBALDATA : Global deal activity declined by 16.4% in February 2022 due to uncertain mark..
PU
03/15GLOBALDATA : Meat alternatives to see small value gain over 2020-2025 despite strong growt..
PU
03/15GLOBALDATA : Burger King's meat-free restaurant targets 62% of Brits actively trying to re..
PU
03/15GLOBALDATA : Enterprises should strengthen cybersecurity defenses amid Ukraine-Russia cris..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 222 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 35,5 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2022 162 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,0x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 1 475 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,37x
EV / Sales 2023 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float -
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 250,00 GBX
Average target price 1 715,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-12.28%1 924
S&P GLOBAL INC.-17.91%140 661
RELX PLC-8.87%55 004
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-13.18%49 925
MSCI INC.-23.14%38 272
EQUIFAX INC.-21.18%28 176