GlobalData : Influencers differ on Amazon launch of home robot Astro, observes GlobalData

Amazon.com (Amazon) unveiled its first home robot 'Astro' during its 2021 hardware event on 28 September, by joining the race of pervasive automation. This led to a sharp rise in influencer conversations on Twitter in the last week of September 2021, but the opinions were seen divided among influencers related to its tech features for home usage, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Astro is more than 'Alexa on wheels' as it can navigate autonomously for home care and provide peace of mind with hefty dose of artificial intelligence, integrated with Ring's home security system. This Alexa-enabled robot is also capable of bunch of tasks such as carrying small objects, playing music and games and can also follow a person with its periscope camera while on a video call.

Smitarani Tripathy, Influencer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Influencers were positive on Amazon's announcement of 'Astro', as they see the company is setting a new trend for home robots by entering into consumer market with applied robotics. However, a few influencers have raised concern over its home surveillance feature, for which they think people might have to trade their privacy for a part of home help."

Below are a few most popular tweets captured by GlobalData's Influencer Platform:

Holger Mueller, VP & Principal Analyst at Constellation Research:

"Last but not least - the robots are coming - @Amazon

Astro - 1st use case - peace of mind and home care.

Check on rooms, people, pets. Patrol the home…

works with Ring. Alexa Together. More than an Alexa on wheels.."

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst & CMO at CCS Insight:

"In 2019 I predicted @Amazon would become a major player in home robotics unveiling an Alexa-powered robot, which would evolve its highly successful Echo devices with the addition of mobility."

Bob O'Donell, President & Chief Analyst at TECHnalysis Research:

"Yes, it's early days, but it certainly feels like we're starting to enter an exciting new era of personal robotics with the debut of @amazon's #Astro."

Krishna Komanduri, Chief, Division of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy at University of Miami:

"I'm really excited about giving Amazon a rolling camera and microphone that can explore every corner of my house autonomously and send that info to their servers. Too bad I need an invite! #robots"

Richi Jennings, Content Consultant at Security Boulevard:

"#Astro-@Amazon's new domestic #security #robot-is already attracting big criticism. Aside from the questions of how well it'll do its advertised job, people think their #privacy is at risk."

