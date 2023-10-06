The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, leveraging Novavax's adjuvant technology, has been recommended for use by the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group (MPAG) on 2 October 2023. Subsequently, influencer discussions on "X" around "malaria vaccine" soared dramatically in the first week of October, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Influencers expressed overwhelmingly positive sentiments regarding the WHO's recommendation, viewing it as a significant milestone in the battle against malaria-a major global threat impacting millions, especially children. They discussed the new vaccine's dual objectives of reducing malaria-related illness and death while also highlighting its potential inclusion in routine immunization programs across 28 African nations. Additionally, influencers welcomed the anticipated lower per-dose cost compared to other malaria vaccines in the market."

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

Mugenyi Henry, Health Journalist at NBS Television:

"@WHO endorses a new malaria vaccine set to roll out next year! This breakthrough promises to make a huge impact in the fight against malaria.

Ethan Mollick, Professor at The Wharton School:

"I am not exaggerating when I say that this is among the biggest achievements in medical history. Malaria is humanity's greatest enemy. Conservative estimates are that it killed 5% of all humans who EVER lived - 5 billion of us. And that's conservative"

Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA:

"Agree with @Chikwe_I - have seen so many patients who have died from #malaria. To be living in a time where we see scientific progress with the development of #vaccines against this awful disease is remarkable. Now we must work on getting them to those who need them most."

Peter Head, Founder and CEO The Ecological Sequestration Trust:

New Oxford Malaria vaccine is a big advance against major child killer. Each dose costs $2-4 with 4 doses needed/person, about half the price of only other vaccine RTS,S. In 2021, there were 247 million cases of malaria and 619,000 mostly children died.

Francois Balloux, Director at UCL Genetics Institute:

"Let us all hope this malaria vaccine will be a major success.

Malaria is vile, not just because it kills many people (~650k/year), but also because it significantly reduces the quality of life and educational/economic prospects of those in endemic areas."