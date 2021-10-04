Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Innovative efforts by both academia and industry offer renewed hope for the treatment of a rare pediatric brain tumor, says GlobalData

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
04 Oct 2021
Innovative efforts by both academia and industry offer renewed hope for the treatment of a rare pediatric brain tumor, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) is an extremely rare pediatric brain tumor with a dismal prognosis. On average, less than 50% of patients are expected to be alive a year after diagnosis. GlobalData notes that the attrition rate of drugs for gliomas, which include DIPG, is high compared to other cancers, and there is only a 6% chance of a glioma drug transitioning from Phase II clinical trials to an approved therapy. The leading data and analytics company notes that this environment has led to there being no FDA or MHRA* approved drugs for DIPG. However, innovative approaches to generate pipeline candidates, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI), may give new therapies a chance of approval.

Sakis Paliouras, PhD, Senior Oncology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "DIPG is a true orphan indication for which accelerated development programs and special designations are greatly needed. It could be a big opportunity, too. Rare disease drugs routinely command a $250,000-$350,000 per-year price tag in the US, which, in the case of DIPG, could easily result in global peak sales in the $70m-$95m range."

After numerous failures of trials for chemotherapies and repurposed small molecule inhibitors in DIPG, the field has moved on to studying drugs with more innovative mechanisms of action (MOA).

Paliouras continues: "This is a high-risk, high-reward approach, and is likely to result in meaningful clinical benefit for pediatric patients within the next ten years. The most advanced approaches in the clinic with a novel MOA are ZIOPHARM Oncology's AdRTSIL-12, Kazia Therapeutics' paxalisib, and Bexion Pharmaceuticals' BXQ-350.

"Interestingly, all of these compounds have secured a 'Rare Pediatric Disease' designation by the FDA, allowing them to progress to a potential marketing authorization faster."

Approaches that have emerged from academic work, but still need to be clinically proven in a large-scale clinical setting, include the use of panobinostat - originating from Stanford - and the combination of vandetanib with everolimus - in development at the ICR and Royal Marsden, utilizing an initial study plan from the AI-driven drug discovery company, BenevolentAI.

Paliourasadds: "The challenge is finding a treatment that is truly innovative and offers dramatic clinical benefit, which, due to reduced understanding of the biology of rare tumors, becomes significantly more difficult."

*Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:18aGLOBALDATA : Innovative efforts by both academia and industry offer renewed hope for the t..
PU
11:18aGLOBALDATA : Boxed warnings and restrictive labelling for Incyte's atopic dermatitis topic..
PU
11:18aGLOBALDATA : ‘Climate change' discussions in the O&G industry on the rise as US firm..
PU
11:18aGLOBALDATA : Influencers differ on Amazon launch of home robot Astro, observes GlobalData
PU
03:46aGLOBALDATA : Foxconn EV production plan back in motion with Lordstown Motors' Ohio plant a..
PU
03:46aGLOBALDATA : US medical device jobs continue to return post-pandemic level, says GlobalDat..
PU
03:46aGLOBALDATA : Enterprise server spending in South Korea to increase at 5% CAGR over 2020-20..
PU
10/01GLOBALDATA : Reduced risk of CV morbidity and mortality demonstrated in FIGARO-DKD study
PU
10/01GLOBALDATA : Former Soviet Union expected to lead global working gas capacity additions by..
PU
10/01GLOBALDATA : Airline sentiments down in Q3 2021 following rise of Delta variant, with nega..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,8x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 1 740 M 2 358 M 2 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales 2022 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 475,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.06%2 358
S&P GLOBAL INC.30.31%103 184
RELX PLC21.06%56 687
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.68%54 483
MSCI INC.36.77%50 348
EQUIFAX INC.32.91%31 228