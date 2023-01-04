Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlobalData Plc
  News
  Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
1175.00 GBX    0.00%
Globaldata : Innovative product launches to propel South Korea meat substitute market to register 6.2% CAGR through 2026, says GlobalData
PU
2022Globaldata : NAFLD clinical trial activity catching up in China but lacks substantial domestic participation, says GlobalData
PU
2022Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData
AQ
GlobalData : Innovative product launches to propel South Korea meat substitute market to register 6.2% CAGR through 2026, says GlobalData

01/04/2023 | 02:18am EST
04 Jan, 2023 Innovative product launches to propel South Korea meat substitute market to register 6.2% CAGR through 2026, says GlobalData
Posted in Consumer

The demand for meat substitutes in South Korea is set to expand at a healthy pace in the coming years, stimulated by growing health, ethical, environmental, and financial concerns among consumers. New product launches customized for local palates are also catalyzing the demand for meat alternatives. Against this backdrop, the South Korean meat substitute market is projected to grow to KRW 29.1 billion ($25.9 million) by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over 2021-26, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'South Korea Meat Substitutes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2026' reveals that the soy-based category will register the fastest growth over the forecast period, followed by vegetable/plant-based proteins category.

Suneera Joseph, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, says: "South Koreans are cutting back on meat consumption due to increasing health consciousness, environmental awareness, and animal welfare concerns, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. To capitalize on this trend, multinational corporations and domestic conglomerates, and food-tech startups are striving to launch innovative meat substitutes that closely mimic the color, taste, aroma, fat content, and versatility of genuine animal meat. The availability of products in formats customized for local dishes is encouraging retail shoppers and foodservice operators to experiment with meat alternatives."

The per capita expenditure (PCE) on meat substitutes in South Korea increased from $0.1 in 2016 to $0.18 in 2021, lagging the regional average of $0.19, and the global average of $0.51. South Korea's PCE on meat substitutes is expected to increase to $0.25 by 2026.

Veggus Food, Loving Hut International, and Unilever were the top three companies in the South Korean meat substitute market in value terms in 2021, while Vegefood and Loving hut were the leading brands. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel, followed by eRetailers and convenience stores.

Joseph concludes: "Going forward, young consumers in South Korea are expected to make meat alternatives a regular addition to their diets, spurred by the availability of healthy and sustainable products with improved flavor and texture that can satisfy their meat cravings. Moreover, rising meat prices amid spiraling inflation will stimulate consumer interest in meat substitutes, particularly affordable soy-based products.

"However, plant-based meat alternatives will face increasing competition from single-cell protein and cultured meat, which have a lower carbon footprint than livestock meat. Manufacturers will also face challenges as the South Korean government rolls out new guidelines and standards to regulate the growing meat substitutes industry."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 237 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2022 29,2 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2022 228 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 1 321 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,53x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 175,00 GBX
Average target price 1 697,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.00%1 583
S&P GLOBAL, INC.0.00%109 198
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION0.00%55 507
RELX PLC0.83%52 952
MSCI, INC.-0.86%36 874
WOLTERS KLUWER0.68%25 833