Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : International arrivals to ASEAN to reach 142 million in 2024, forecasts GlobalData

03/28/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Mar 2022
International arrivals to ASEAN to reach 142 million in 2024, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Travel & Tourism

Global arrivals to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to grow from 136.9 million in 2019 to 142 million in 2024, driven by the region's rich heritage and natural attractions, improved tourist facilities, affordable connectivity, rising consumer class and geographic proximity to China and India, forecasts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, 'ASEAN Destination Tourism Insight Report including International Arrivals, Domestic Trips, Key Source / Origin Markets, Trends, Tourist Profiles, Spend Analysis, Key Infrastructure Projects and Attractions, Risks and Future Opportunities, 2022 Update' reveals that the ASEAN region boomed as a destination prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inbound arrivals to the 10 ASEAN member countries grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2016 and 2019.

Hannah Free, Travel and Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Plummeting traveller confidence, coupled with some of the world's strictest entry requirements saw tourism numbers shrink to mere fractions of what they were in pre-pandemic times. GlobalData figures reveal that inbound flows to the ASEAN region declined by 78.8% YoY to 29 million in 2020."

Many tourism-dependent economies and businesses in the ASEAN member states were particularly left vulnerable due to an over-dependence on Chinese tourism. China's rapidly swelling middle class sparked a boom in overseas trips, with many attracted to nearby ASEAN countries.

In 2014, China accounted for just 13% of arrivals to the ASEAN bloc. By 2019, this had grown to 23%. However, the ASEAN region's ability to achieve international arrival levels like that of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be undermined the longer China adheres to its zero COVID-19 strategy.

Free concludes: "As the member countries go through phased re-openings and travel begins to resume worldwide, GlobalData forecasts the inbound flows to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2024, to reach 142 million international arrivals in 2024. Increasing integration and cooperation between the 10 member states in tourism promotion and development spells for a brighter future for ASEAN economic recovery."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 19:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
03:01aGLOBALDATA : China's polymerase chain reaction systems market to grow at 10% CAGR through ..
PU
03/27GLOBALDATA : Life insurance industry in Hong Kong to reach $96.5bn in 2026, forecasts Glob..
PU
03/27GLOBALDATA : India startups raise US$6bn VC funding in first two months of 2022, finds Glo..
PU
03/27GLOBALDATA : Sobi Gamifant approval in China will pave way for targeted haemophagocytic ly..
PU
03/25GLOBALDATA : Tim Hortons gears up to tap India foodservice sector revival, opines GlobalDa..
PU
03/25GLOBALDATA : F1 enjoys a 30.73% year-on-year social media growth following success of Driv..
PU
03/25GLOBALDATA : Agoda's job openings increase over 100% as the company looks for more opportu..
PU
03/24GLOBALDATA : Russia's bid to host Euro 2028 will only deepen its sporting isolation, says ..
PU
03/24GLOBALDATA : Top chocolate trends in UK's first post-lockdown Mother's Day, according to G..
PU
03/24GLOBALDATA : UK defense budget's restricted growth a lost economic opportunity, says Globa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 222 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 35,5 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2022 162 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,1x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 1 478 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 252,50 GBX
Average target price 1 715,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-12.11%1 949
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-12.39%143 485
RELX PLC-4.04%58 542
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.72%51 368
MSCI, INC.-19.97%39 846
EQUIFAX INC.-19.58%28 940