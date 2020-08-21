Log in
GlobalData Plc    DATA

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Iran's cruise missiles showcase military advancement in bid to attract new buyers

08/21/2020
21 Aug 2020
Iran's cruise missiles showcase military advancement in bid to attract new buyers Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

Following the unveiling of an Iranian cruise missile, Mathew George, Ph.D., Aerospace & Defense Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Iran's displays of advancements in arms development and production are not only a strategic exercise to attract new buyers, but also reveals the possibility of the country being a bedrock of arms imports to fill gaps in its capabilities.

'Iran has developed its military capabilities domestically over the past decade or so to circumvent the arms embargo, leading to the occasional demonstration and announcement of new aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and developments in armaments. Yet, concerns still exist around whether the specifications mentioned are definite capabilities or whether they are hyped versions of older devices, with the latest Qasem Soleimani missile looking identical to the older Shahab 3 ballistic missile.

'While these developments are a cause of concern for many countries in the region, an additional supplier of arms in to the global market will be welcomed by many countries interested in these technologies, but without the deep pockets and rigorous prerequisites required to purchase from traditional suppliers.

'Iran will work to ensure that nothing domestic will hamper the lifting of the arms embargo. Stakeholders will most likely allow for the embargo to be lifted and a new round of arms commerce to ensue until an event linked to spurious organizations and clear evidence of Iranian support of that event leads to another suspension of arms trade with the country.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 21:34:10 UTC
