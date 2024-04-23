The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) has awarded a contract to Milrem Robotics to supply three THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). This follows another contract awarded last week by the Japanese Ministry of Defense to Rheinmetall to deliver its Mission Master SP UGVs. These procurements by the JGSDF are being driven by the Japan Ministry of Defense's Rapid Acquisition Program, which focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies for its military to counter the growing aggression from its adversaries. Japan seeks to maintain a small but capable military and will continue to procure unmanned systems over the next decade, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's research on the global military unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market reveals that Japan's investment in procuring various types of UGVs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the next 10 years. The prime focus will be on acquiring intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) UGVs that can be configured to perform a wide range of missions.

Harshavardhan Dabbiru, Aerospace & Defence Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Japan has territorial disputes with China over the Senkaku Islands, currently administered by the former. The growing Chinese military prowess in the Indo-Pacific and their claims over the Taiwanese territory, which lies only about 70 miles from the Japanese mainland, are forcing the country's policymakers to review its military readiness and invest in advanced technologies like unmanned systems."

In addition, acquiring UGVs like THeMIS and Mission Master SP that can replace humans in various military roles will help the JGSDF in mitigating the risks of human losses on the battlefield, which is important for JGSDF that is currently facing a structural problem in terms of a fall in military applicants due to a shrinking young population in the country. With this situation expected to continue over the coming decades, the country will likely continue investing in unmanned systems.

Dabbiru concludes: "Japan's involvement in several security partnerships with the US to counter the common adversary in the Indo-Pacific region, China, will also drive enhancements in JGSDF's preparedness level. As such, the procurement of UGVs like THeMIS and Mission Master SP will help the JGSDF enhance its ground-based surveillance capabilities and react to any unforeseen threats."