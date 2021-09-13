Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Key players in psoriasis offer strong support through branded digital channels to Australian patients, says GlobalData

09/13/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 Sep 2021
Key players in psoriasis offer strong support through branded digital channels to Australian patients, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

The psoriasis (PsO) therapeutics market in Australia is dominated by biologics such as anti-TNF, anti-IL-17, anti-IL-23, and anti-IL-12/anti-IL-23 therapies. Among these, stiff competition exists among AbbVie's Skyrizi, Novartis' Cosentyx, Eli Lilly's Taltz and Sun Pharma's Ilumya. Against this backdrop, the pharma giants offer strong support to PsO patients in the branded space through digital channels, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's 'Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center', the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of PsO in Australia is estimated to increase at an annual growth rate of 1.37% from 521,584 in 2021 to 561,567 in 2027.

In Australia, the biologics available for PsO treatment include TNF inhibitors (AbbVie's Humira, Janssen's Remicade and Pfizer's Enbrel), IL-12/23 inhibitor (Janssen's Stelara), IL-17 inhibitors (Eli Lilly's Taltz and Novartis' Cosentyx) and IL-23 inhibitors AbbVie's Skyrizi, Sun Pharma's Ilumya and Janssen's Tremfya). Among these, biosimilars competition is seen for biologics of AbbVie's Humira, Janssen's Remicade, and Pfizer's Enbrel.

GlobalData's 'Digital Marketing Intelligence' identified digital assets from AbbVie, Pfizer, Janssen, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Celltrion and UCB for PsO patients in Australia. In addition, an analysis of digital presence by companies showed branded websites for Humira, Enbrel, Skyrizi, Taltz, Remicade, Cimzia, Remsimate and Cosentyx.

Neha Myneni, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Although digital support through branded websites is available for most of the therapies, presence across alternate channels such as unbranded websites is limited to Janssen, whereas mobile apps and social media are completely lacking. Cross-channel marketing could provide opportunities to effectively design digital strategies and ensure consistent disease management support to patients.'

In Australia, biologics subsidized by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) for PsO treatment include Humira, Enbrel, Tremfya, Remicade, Taltz, Skyrizi, Cosentyx, Ilumya and Stelara.

Reportedly, Sun Pharma's Ilumya was found to be most cost-effective, followed by Novartis' Cosentyx and AbbVie's Skyrizi.

Ms. Myneni concludes: 'Considering the chronic nature of the disease and increasing prevalence in the near future, new initiatives from companies that are lacking presence, such as Sun Pharma, and enhanced digital support from existing players will help improve the uptake of drugs. In addition, updating the existing branded channels with messaging on product differentiation will help the originator drugs to compete with other biologics and biosimilars.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Medical device M&A activity high in H1 and connected care is the ne..
PU
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Brazil to lead crude and condensate production from upcoming projec..
PU
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Key players in psoriasis offer strong support through branded digit..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcomin..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Venezuela's heavy oil project reserves will be left stranded as int..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Emma Raducanu's commercial potential set to explode, says GlobalDat..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Parts shortages continue to bite for Toyota with risks to profit ou..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Russia, China and Turkey to account for more than half of global wo..
PU
09/09GLOBALDATA : FC Barcelona's troubles may be just beginning following termination..
PU
09/09GLOBALDATA : McDonald's McPlant burger will see success with UK's non-meat eater..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,9x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 1 829 M 2 532 M 2 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 550,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC13.55%2 532
S&P GLOBAL INC.36.96%108 454
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.34%58 995
RELX PLC21.51%58 156
MSCI INC.45.76%53 659
EQUIFAX INC.41.50%33 246