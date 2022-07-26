Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
GLOBALDATA PLC

07/25 11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
GlobalData : Latham & Watkins and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East & Africa for H1 2022, finds GlobalData

07/26/2022 | 11:29am EDT
26 Jul 2022
Latham & Watkins and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East & Africa for H1 2022, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Latham & Watkins and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the Middle East & Africa region for H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest Legal Advisers League Table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that Latham & Watkins achieved its leading position by value by advising on $7.7 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano led by volume by advising on a total of 12 deals.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Middle East & Africa M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022', a total of 609 M&A deals worth $46.2 billion were announced in the region during H1 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano was the only adviser to register double-digit deal volume but lagged in terms of value. In fact, the total value of deals for five of the top 10 advisers by volume including Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano, did not surpass $1 billion. The average value of deals advised by Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano stood at just $37.7 million while for Latham & Watkins it was $967.4 million."

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that Linklaters occupied the second position by value by advising on $6.8 billion worth of deals, followed by Webber Wentzel with $6.7 billion, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin with $6.7 billion, and Veirano Advogados with $6.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Allen & Overy occupied the second position in terms of volume with nine deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with eight deals, White & Case with eight deals, and Baker McKenzie with seven deals.

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
