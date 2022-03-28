Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Lockheed Martin partnering with Korean and UK firms for new British Artillery may provide a boost for the domestic industry, finds GlobalData

03/28/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Mar 2022
Lockheed Martin partnering with Korean and UK firms for new British Artillery may provide a boost for the domestic industry, finds GlobalData Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

Following the news that Lockheed Martin UK has joined Hanwha Defense, Leonardo UK and others to produce self-propelled howitzers;

James Marques, Associate Aerospace, Defence and Security Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

"The South Korean-led consortium known as 'Team Thunder' are bidding to manufacture and supply self-propelled artillery platforms for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform Programme, aimed at replacing the ageing AS90 155mm gun which has been in use since 1992.

"The consortium is in good stead, as previous versions of the K9 howitzer being offered to the UK have already sold over 1,700 units to countries including Poland, Estonia and Norway - this may make it an attractive choice for its interoperability potential with these NATO allies.

"The entry of Lockheed's British arm into the bid may also be a much needed boost for the domestic industry, as the decision to cancel an upgrade for the Warrior IFV and the uncertain future of the Ajax program has created doubts about the future of British armored vehicle manufacturing.

"Team Thunder's offer also has an eye on a broader export market, as the offer for the K9 includes plans to produce the platform in the UK in partnership with local suppliers to bring 'maximum benefit to the UK industry'. These plans include training programs for the manufacturing workforce and apprenticeship opportunities, all of which provide potential for the UK's K9 production to become a regional hub in a global supply chain.

"Self-propelled artillery systems are likely to see a period of higher demand in the coming years, particularly as rising European tensions lead NATO militaries to re-arm for peer-to-peer conventional warfare. After 20 years of fighting insurgencies, the west is looking to reinforce its army formations with newer platforms capable of sustained fire support in large-scale conventional engagements. GlobalData estimates that the global artillery systems market will be worth $6.7 billion by 2031, with self-propelled platforms taking a 45% share overall."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
03/28GLOBALDATA : Lockheed Martin partnering with Korean and UK firms for new British Artillery..
PU
03/28GLOBALDATA : Disruption in Ukraine-Russia sunflower oil exports to impact flourishing edib..
PU
03/28GLOBALDATA : Major oil and gas companies suspending their operations in Russia could disru..
PU
03/28GLOBALDATA : International arrivals to ASEAN to reach 142 million in 2024, forecasts Globa..
PU
03/28GLOBALDATA : China's polymerase chain reaction systems market to grow at 10% CAGR through ..
PU
03/27GLOBALDATA : Life insurance industry in Hong Kong to reach $96.5bn in 2026, forecasts Glob..
PU
03/27GLOBALDATA : India startups raise US$6bn VC funding in first two months of 2022, finds Glo..
PU
03/27GLOBALDATA : Sobi Gamifant approval in China will pave way for targeted haemophagocytic ly..
PU
03/25GLOBALDATA : Agoda's job openings increase over 100% as the company looks for more opportu..
PU
03/25GLOBALDATA : F1 enjoys a 30.73% year-on-year social media growth following success of Driv..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 222 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 35,5 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2022 162 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,1x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 1 478 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 252,50 GBX
Average target price 1 715,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-12.11%1 949
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-12.39%143 485
RELX PLC-2.41%58 542
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.72%51 368
MSCI, INC.-17.12%39 846
EQUIFAX INC.-19.58%28 940