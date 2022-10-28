GlobalData : Machado Meyer and Bronstein Zilberberg named top M&A legal advisers in South & Central America for Q1-Q3 2022, finds GlobalDat

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice (Machado Meyer) and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados (Bronstein Zilberberg) have been named by leading data and analytics company GlobalData as the top legal advisers in South and Central America in terms of the M&A deals on which they advised between Q1 and Q3 of 2022.

Based on information from its Financial Deals Database, GlobalData notes that Machado Meyer advised on the highest value of M&A deals between Q1 and Q3 2022, at $3.3 billion worth of deals, while Bronstein Zilberberg advised on the most M&A deals, advising on a total of 50 deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Bronstein Zilberberg outpaced its peers by a significant margin in terms of deals volume. However, the law firm lagged in terms of deal value and did not feature among this top 10.

"In contrast, Machado Meyer managed to be top by deal value due to its involvement in relatively high-value transactions. This was despite advising on around one fourth of the number of deals advised by Bronstein Zilberberg. Meanwhile, as well as leading by value, Machado Meyer occupied fourth position by deal volume."

Analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that Demarest Advogados occupied the second position by value, by advising on $2.7 billion worth of deals; followed by Tauil & Chequer Advogados, with $2.6 billion; Cuatrecasas, with $2.4 billion; and Campos Mello Advogados, with $2.3 billion.

Meanwhile, FM/Derraik Advogados occupied the second position in terms of volume with 16 deals; followed by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, with 13 deals; Machado Meyer, with 12 deals; and Demarest Advogados, with 11 deals.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022', a total of 836 M&A deals worth $63.5 billion were announced in the region during Q1-Q3 2022.