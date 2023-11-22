In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare technology, medical smartwatches are emerging as transformative devices that seamlessly integrate health monitoring into our daily lives. One notable development in this space is the recent FDA clearance for Masimo's medical watch for both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) use. The clearance will provide a significant boost to the remote patient monitoring space, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's Thematic report "Wearable Tech in Medical Devices", smartwatches are one of the fastest growing sectors, with hearables leading the market. The smartwatches segment is estimated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% between 2022 and 2030.

Selena Yu, Medical Analyst, at GlobalData, comments: "With growing interest in remote patient monitoring and consumers becoming more involved in their own healthcare, smartwatches are a perfect middle ground for medical professionals and patients.

"The clearance for Masimo's smartwatch signifies an important moment in the intersection of consumer technology and healthcare, as the device is now recognized for its accuracy and reliability in both clinical and everyday settings."

As medical smartwatches gain regulatory approval and recognition for their efficacy, they are poised to become vital tools in personalized healthcare, fostering a new era of proactive health management.

The Masimo W1 features FDA-approved pulse rate (PR) and continuous real-time oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), which allows for seamless physician monitoring. Furthermore, the watch enhances signal processing algorithms, enabling the extraction of high-resolution SpO 2 and PR data directly from the watch's electrocardiogram readout. The software highlights any SpO 2 and PR values that fall outside of their normal ranges, which helps consumers and medical professionals to quickly find abnormalities.

Yu concludes: "The Masimo medical watch stands at the forefront of this technological revolution, paving the way for more innovations that bridge the gap between consumer technology and healthcare advancements."