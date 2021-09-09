GlobalData : McDonald's McPlant burger will see success with UK's non-meat eaters despite late market entry, says GlobalData

Following today's news (9 September) that McDonald's will be trialling a plant-based burger in some of its UK stores;

Ramsey Baghdadi, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'The McPlant burger will join the list of existing plant-based products in the UK foodservice sector, such as the growing alternative meat range from Greggs, Burger King and Pret a Manger. For the new menu item to succeed in product testing and during its national release next year, it cannot rely simply on its plant-based status. McDonald's must also perfect aspects such as high quality, ethical preparation, and sustainable packaging to closely align with preferences from non-meat eaters throughout the UK.

'The plant-based burger could lead to a great opportunity in targeting new audiences. According to GlobalData's 2021 Q3 survey, non-meat eaters represent almost a quarter (23%) of UK respondents. If the McPlant burger fulfils the preferences of this target group, it will lead to exposure to a fast-growing consumer group throughout the country.

'Although McDonalds might be late to the game, the opportunities are still rife. McDonald's massive presence in the UK will ensure consumers at least try the product, in which case, its real challenge is in ensuring that the product lives up to the high standards set by its counterparts that have already established themselves in the vegan market.'