Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Medical device M&A activity high in H1 and connected care is the new buzzword, says GlobalData

09/13/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 Sep 2021
Medical device M&A activity high in H1 and connected care is the new buzzword, says GlobalData Posted in Medical Devices

M&A activity in the medical device industry has been rife in 2021 as companies recover from the pandemic. Q1 saw the highest number of deals compared to the same period in previous years, with figures reaching $58.1bn, according to the deals database by GlobalData.

Aliyah Farouk, Senior Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData comments: 'The number of deals slowed down in the second quarter of the year, but there was a 47% increase in deal value in comparison to Q1. One prominent deal was the acquisition of Hill-Rom by Baxter: Baxter's largest deal to date. This deal will make Baxter one of the leaders in the connected devices market and it is no surprise that the company is investing in the digital health space. The company has not been traditionally digitally driven, so this acquisition is a great investment amid the rise in 'connected care'.

'In general, there has been an increasing wide adoption of connected devices in the healthcare industry. In the past few years, medical device companies have either been developing products with connectivity capabilities or taking part in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to enter the connected care market. Hill-Rom strengthened its position as one of the leaders in connected care by taking part in several acquisitions. The company acquired Excel Medical Electronics in January 2020 and EarlySense's continuous monitoring technology in February 2020.

'The COVD-19 pandemic spurred the shift towards connected care both in and out of hospitals. With consumers more willing to use these devices, the future of health will be digital. Therefore, increasing activity in terms of product development, regulations, and acquisitions is expected.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Medical device M&A activity high in H1 and connected care is the ne..
PU
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Brazil to lead crude and condensate production from upcoming projec..
PU
01:12pGLOBALDATA : Key players in psoriasis offer strong support through branded digit..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcomin..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Venezuela's heavy oil project reserves will be left stranded as int..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Emma Raducanu's commercial potential set to explode, says GlobalDat..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Parts shortages continue to bite for Toyota with risks to profit ou..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Russia, China and Turkey to account for more than half of global wo..
PU
09/09GLOBALDATA : FC Barcelona's troubles may be just beginning following termination..
PU
09/09GLOBALDATA : McDonald's McPlant burger will see success with UK's non-meat eater..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,9x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 1 829 M 2 532 M 2 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 550,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC13.55%2 532
S&P GLOBAL INC.36.96%108 454
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.34%58 995
RELX PLC21.51%58 156
MSCI INC.45.76%53 659
EQUIFAX INC.41.50%33 246