Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:33:11 2023-01-17 am EST
1370.00 GBX   +0.37%
03:20aGlobaldata : Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's search engine leadership, says GlobalData
PU
01/12Globaldata : Western companies to play key role in improving cardiovascular disease management approach in China, says GlobalData
PU
01/11Globaldata : Shell leads global long-term LNG contracted capacity signed among purchasing companies in 2022, finds GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's search engine leadership, says GlobalData

01/17/2023 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 Jan, 2023 Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's search engine leadership, says GlobalData
Share
Posted in Thematic Intelligence

Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment will help Bing revolutionize search algorithms and potentially dethrone Google as market leader, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that this investment could give Microsoft a first-mover advantage in search engines, with the artificial intelligence (AI) powered conversational capabilities potentially challenging Google's current leadership in the market.

Shri Charan Padala, Principal Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Integrating the Bing search engine with ChatGPT could dramatically improve user experience and help Microsoft gain significant market share against Google. The benefits of this integration would not be limited to Bing alone, but could also enhance Microsoft's already diverse portfolio of products and services (such as Windows, 365, LinkedIn, Azure, Xbox, and Surface hardware).

GlobalData notes that Google currently relies on its ad-selling model for revenue. Integration of its own natural language processing (NLP) based technology, LaMDA AI, could potentially disrupt this model.

Padala continues: "LaMDA AI could use NLP to match search queries with ads, making traditional ad-selling less effective. However, it is worth noting that Google's approach to releasing LaMDA AI may also be governed by the need to ensure accurate answers, particularly for its core search engine product."

Additionally, Google is reportedly planning to launch the beta version of the Sparrow AI tool, developed by its subsidiary DeepMind, in mid-2023.

Padalaadds: "The launch of the Sparrow AI tool has been delayed for DeepMind to work on reinforcement learning-based features that ChatGPT currently lacks. ChatGPT has limitations in this regard, with OpenAI acknowledging that the technology sometimes provides incorrect and nonsensical answers."

GlobalData notes thatit is clear that tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are doubling down on investments in NLP technology, driven by the potential of NLP to enhance a wide range of products and services such as virtual assistants, chatbots, and, in the future, robotics and autonomous vehicles.

Padala concludes: "NLP technology can generate new revenue streams through licensing, accurate decision making, and identifying and filling product gaps. By analyzing customer behavior patterns, NLP can help companies make informed decisions through their product launch cycle, thus increasing their success rates.

"As the race to dominate the AI space intensifies, companies that can navigate the challenges and capitalize on opportunities presented by this rapidly evolving landscape will come out on top."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 08:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
03:20aGlobaldata : Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's s..
PU
01/12Globaldata : Western companies to play key role in improving cardiovascular disease manage..
PU
01/11Globaldata : Shell leads global long-term LNG contracted capacity signed among purchasing ..
PU
01/11Globaldata : BigBasket's move to enter into offline retail to widen its customer base in I..
PU
01/10FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.4% Amid World Bank Recession Warning
DJ
01/10BOE Could Start Cutting the Bank Rate in 4Q 2023, Says UBS
DJ
01/10Retail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
01/10January 2033 Gilt Looks Less Attractive Ahead of Auction
DJ
01/10GlobalData says revenue ahead of expectations; revenue visibility 80%
AN
01/10FTSE 100 Drops as RS Group Falls; Retailers Gain
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 296 M 296 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 267 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,3x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 873 M 1 873 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,44x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 365,00 GBX
Average target price 1 893,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC16.17%1 873
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.39%119 367
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.52%56 875
RELX PLC5.03%55 946
MSCI, INC.8.61%40 398
WOLTERS KLUWER2.21%26 885