Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-12 am EST
1185.00 GBX    0.00%
02:15aGlobaldata : Middle East and Africa region holds highest risk for investors, says GlobalData
PU
12/10Globaldata : FAAMNG job postings declined by 84% in November 2022, amid hiring freeze and layoffs, finds GlobalData
PU
12/09Globaldata : Sula Vineyards IPO timed to tap fast-growing Indian wine market, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Middle East and Africa region holds highest risk for investors, says GlobalData

12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 Dec, 2022 Middle East and Africa region holds highest risk for investors, says GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region has been identified as the region that offers the highest risk for investors due to social unrest, food insecurity, rising debt, and inflation, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The research was conducted as part of GlobalData's 'Global Risk Report Quarterly Update - Q3 2022' report, which outlines its Country Risk Index (GCRI). This model analyses a number of economic factors and calculates the amount of risk an investor accepts when doing business in each country and region worldwide. This is then represented by an overall 'score'. The Americas region's risk score was 54 out of 100 in Q3 2022, which is a whole 6.2 points above the Americas, which was the second highest in terms of investment risk. Next was the APAC region at 41, then Europe at 33.4.

Puja Tiwari, Economic Research Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "While rising oil prices has increased the revenue of major oil producers and exporters in the MEA, high fuel costs have adversely impacted low-income nations-especially given their heavy dependence on staple food imports from Russia and Ukraine.

Syria, Yemen, and Libya were on the list of the highest-risk countries in Q3.

Tiwari continues: "Humanitarian crisis across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Libya, and Yemen, along with skyrocketing poverty, is impacting the MEA region. Due to curtailment of wheat exports from two main producers in the world (especially wheat from Russia and Ukraine), many countries across the MEA are already facing major food crisis."

Looking more broadly, GlobalData's report highlights that global risk increased from 44 out of 100 in Q2 2022 to 44.9 in Q3 2022.

Tiwariadds: "The major causes of risk worldwide include the price rises as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions on Russia, the energy crisis in Europe, a slowdown in China's growth, aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks, depreciating currencies, and a crashing stock market.

"While governments of major economies are undertaking various fiscal measures to deal with the rising prices, this will weigh on already strained government finances. Moreover, with several economies tightening monetary policy, the increasing borrowing costs will remain another challenge moving into Q4 and beyond."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:15aGlobaldata : Middle East and Africa region holds highest risk for investors, says GlobalDa..
PU
12/10Globaldata : FAAMNG job postings declined by 84% in November 2022, amid hiring freeze and ..
PU
12/09Globaldata : Sula Vineyards IPO timed to tap fast-growing Indian wine market, says GlobalD..
PU
12/09Globaldata : Digital distribution and customization to boost revenues of top Singapore ins..
PU
12/08Lazurite is Recognized in the 2022 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards & Rankings ..
AQ
12/07Globaldata : Innovative diagnostic solutions to provide better care for patients with neur..
PU
12/06Globaldata : Ample opportunities for utilities willing to invest in EV infrastructure, say..
PU
12/02Globaldata : Cost of living crisis and trade wars are just some of the factors that are de..
PU
12/02Globaldata : Australia meat substitutes market to expand at 15.4% CAGR through 2026, forec..
PU
12/01Globaldata : Meat substitutes go mainstream in Japan, with sales set to rise by 5% CAGR ov..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 237 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 29,2 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net Debt 2022 228 M 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,4x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 1 332 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 185,00 GBX
Average target price 1 697,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-16.84%1 633
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-26.53%112 971
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.74%55 388
RELX PLC-3.00%54 708
MSCI, INC.-18.84%39 383
WOLTERS KLUWER1.01%27 586