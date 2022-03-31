Log in
GlobalData : NFT jobs surge over the last two quarters as companies look at digital assets and NFT stores, finds GlobalData

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
31 Mar 2022
NFT jobs surge over the last two quarters as companies look at digital assets and NFT stores, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

The number of jobs posted related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have increased since December 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. GlobalData's Jobs Analytics database reveals that, for over 300 companies tracked during the last two quarters, NFT-related jobs open for application (active jobs) increased by 127%, from 172 in December 2021 to 390 in *March 2022. Recent positions are focused around developing NFT online stores and digital assets.

Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: "The increase in NFT jobs postings relate to NFT marketplaces for those interested in digital assets. Examples within the fashion industry include Dolce & Gabbana selling luxury fashion NFTs for around $6 million."

GlobalData has identified companies with NFT-related jobs. For example:

  • Reddit is developing digital tools for users to create and sell their own NFTs on its platform. Its 'Group Product Manager of Future NFT Marketplace' looks to train product managers on go-to-market strategies, for increased product adoption and engagement.
  • Kraken Bitcoin Exchange is hiring for its engineering team to build and launch an NFT marketplace, to leverage assets for services such as NFT-backed loans.
  • DBS Group Holdings is creating products that can assist in crypto trading. The company is exploring the metaverse and NFT platforms.
  • Accenture is exploring multiparty systems involving blockchain, protecting sensitive financial information (tokenization), and NFTs to help clients with technology solutions.
  • Software company SAP is focusing on web3.0 developments, while Salesforce is identifying trends, including NFTs, to connect companies and customers.
  • Gameloft is hiring blockchain developers to build NFT games.

Amrit Dhami, Analyst on the Thematic Research team at GlobalData, comments: "There are concerns that the NFT hype is over, with Google searches for 'NFT' more than halving since January 2022. GlobalData's Social Media Analytics also show that social media mentions of 'NFT' fell by over 48% between January and March this year. However, excitement around NFTs was renewed by Meta's recent announcement that NFTs would be brought to Instagram. It's not yet clear what this will entail - perhaps it will follow in Twitter's footsteps to allow some users to set an NFT as their profile picture or go further and allow users to mint NFTs on the platform. Importantly, for businesses more widely, it would likely make NFTs a more mainstream, credible, and desirable concept. Meta is ensuring that there is longevity in NFTs yet."

Sriprada adds: "Recent job postings from Nike, Microsoft, StockX, andIntuit require applicants to have working knowledge of NFTs. Companies such as these are interested in hiring individuals that have experience using web3.0 and NFT platforms. The emergence of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has made access to traditional financial services easier and the functional use of NFTs is expected to further increase in 2022."

*Data updated to March 29, 2022

GlobalData plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
